Intrinzik, a performance venue located on Main Street in Montrose, will be permanently closing due to financial hardships created by the pandemic shutdown, which came immediately following a slow winter tourist season.
“Music venues are a very tough business. It rides on a very, very thin margin, and of course with Montrose being a tourist destination, summertime is always way better, and winter times are pretty rough,” Intrinzik co-owner Paul Arbogast said. “I think that, with the reality that because of the way the orders are coming down and the phased reopenings are going to go, we can’t sit for months with no income and still afford to be around. Bills keep coming, income doesn’t.”
Arbogast said that other live performance venues, which rely on large public gatherings and often travel, are struggling to recover and may not bounce back if the restrictions last into the next calendar year.
“I’ve talked to venue owners up in Grand Junction and Denver, and it’s going to hit a lot of them. In the end, there’s probably going to be a lot that aren’t going to be able to reopen,” Arbogast said.
At the announcement of the venue’s closing, many Intrinzik regulars and fans took to social media to express their disappointment over the loss of the venue and recall good memories they had made there.
“It’s been really overwhelming. There’s lots of positive feedback that for bands, some of their best nights and their most memorable shows have been there.,” Arbogast said. “The regulars and not so regulars, everybody seems to love what we did. I think we pulled off our goal. They said they’re going to miss it, and we’re going to miss them too.”
The venue was first opened in August 2017 by current owner Josh Fabian, starting off solely as a music performance venue before evolving to house movies and other community engagement programs.
“We wanted to offer all sorts of cultural things and arts, to bring people together and celebrate these things, to offer a space that maybe didn’t exist prior,” Arbogast said. “The whole concept originally was to bring music, and we expanded from there with movies and Ignite Montrose.”
One of the biggest things that Arbogast remembers is the sense of community the venue brought about.
“The concept was to bring people together into what is pretty much a big family thing. Everybody's there for the same thing, for happiness and togetherness in a comfortable place,” Arbogast said. “We used to run ladies nights awhile back, and we got comments from a lot of customers saying it was one of the few places they actually felt safe going out.”
In addition to having a large impact on the audience, the venue also made its mark on the musicians who performed there, who often came from other areas of the Western Slope or from Denver and other regions of the country. By performing at Intrinzik, they could experience a more up-close interaction with the audience and expand their fan base.
“So far, pretty much every band that’s played there said they loved it and after the first time they said they want to come back,” Arbogast said.
Amid the closure, the owners of Intrinzik encourage the community to continue to support musicians and performing arts, as many of them have taken major blows without the ability to perform.
“Even if we’re gone, when the time comes that we can get back together and enjoy music at venues or outdoors, get out and support the musicians. They are going to be devastated by this, especially if it runs until next spring. They need our support,” Arbogast said. “Just a big thanks for all the people who came out and supported us. We very much appreciate every single person who walked through that door.”
