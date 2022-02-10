Investigators eye potential persons of interest in Paonia homicides

Authorities are looking at possible persons of interest in the double-slaying of a Paonia couple.
They are drawing on any and all resources in investigating the deaths of Michael Arnold and Donna Gallegos, who were found fatally shot in their home on Black Bridge Road, just east of the town, on Feb. 4.
“We’re using all available resources at our disposal to come up with leads and follow up on evidence we’ve collected,” Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said on Wednesday. “We’re doing everything we can to move forward with this case.”
Friends contacted authorities after not hearing from Gallegos, 65, and Arnold, 69. On the morning of Feb. 4, a call came into dispatch concerning a man who appeared to be dead at the Black Bridge home. Deputies then found Arnold and Gallegos deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.
The DCSO did not deem the public at large to be in danger and called the shootings isolated. The pair was targeted, investigators believe, although because of the newness of the investigation, Taylor could not specify why.
Delta called in the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for assistance, as well as multiple state and federal agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Secret Service. The involvement of those agencies “doesn’t mean one thing or another,” Taylor said.
“Our federal partners have a lot of resources we can utilize in and out of Delta County and the state of Colorado. If we’re in need of assistance, we would be able to use those resources. We’re working closely with anybody and everybody we can to identify the person or persons who committed this crime.”
Tips and information about the case can be shared by calling the lead detective at 970-874-2005 or (anonymously) Delta County Crime Stoppers, at 970-874-8810.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
