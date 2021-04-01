The water is coming down the ditch. The Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association’s canals have water and according to UVWUA manager, Steve Anderson, the irrigation season has begun with no calls for reduction.
“We started flow from the tunnel with a 400 cubic feet per second (cfs) and will add another 200 this week,” Anderson said Tuesday. That represents just over half of the 1,100 cfs the district is allowed to pull from the Gunnison River tunnel.
Anderson said the late spring snows have helped make the water picture a bit brighter. The storage in the Aspinall Unit (Blue Mesa, Morrow Point and Crystal reservoirs) is low, but nowhere near as bad as it was in the summer of 2019. “Ridgway is in good shape, better than we thought it would be,” Anderson said.
While not top of its game, the Blue Mesa is down 34,412 acre feet (af) from last year at this time. Out flow is currently exceeding inflow by almost 29,000 acre feet. That should change as the spring melt brings snow water into the streams over the next few months. The reservoir level is down 18.29 feet from this date last year.
Ridgway Reservoir is closing in on full, with the dam backing up 55,170 af as of earlier this week. The pool can hold about 55,200 af.
The SNOTEL records have the Gunnison Basin snowpack and snow water equivalent at about 91% of normal with another week left before the pack melt begins exceeding the snow fall. The snow water equivalent is 92% of last year and 84% of 2019. Over the last four years, the snow water has averaged about 20 inches at the peak, with the exceptionally wet year in 2019 at 24 inches. With current trends, 2021 will come in 5 inches short of the four-year average and about 2 inches short of the median for the last decade.
On the other side of the ridge, the Rio Grande Basin forecast is somewhat rosier with the pack and water equivalent at 105% of the media number. The Arkansas River Basin is showing 108% of normal and average. The driest corner of the state is the Dolores watershed resting at 89% as of Tuesday.
Asked about the coming irrigation season Anderson said: “It looks pretty good, we’re still getting some snow added to the pack.”
“You know, I love my job, but it is more fun when I have some ammo,” he added, referring to what looks like enough water to get through the season.
Anderson said that the valley’s canal and lateral system wintered quite well and that the association would be doing more piping this year to upgrade the system and make it more water efficient.
