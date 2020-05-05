A drier year is on tap for western Colorado, but for now, the local water users association has enough water for the upcoming irrigation season.
“We’re in good shape for this year,” Steve Anderson, manager for the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association, said. “We’re running about 80 percent on the project.”
Although snow was nearly average through December, it fell to below average for January and February in the Gunnison Basin, then bounced back close to average in March and hit between 90 to 95 percent of average in April, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which manages the Aspinall Unit.
Moderate drought conditions persist throughout the basin.
As of last week, snow conditions in the basin sat just below average, with runoff forecast for the rivers 70 to 80 percent of average. The forecast puts the unit in the “moderately dry” year hydrologic category and if that holds, it will call for a one-day peak flow of 7,017 cubic feet per second in the lower Gunnison, as measured at the Whitewater gauge, according to written information from BuRec.
There are no half-bankfull or peak flow duration targets under this type of hydrologic year.
Flows on the Gunnison through the Black Canyon are projected to peak at nearly 4,000 cubic feet per second. After peak, the flows will likely drop to between 500 and 900 cfs and the baseflow targets at the Whitewater gauge, consistent with moderately dry years, are to be between 890 and 1,050 cfs (summer).
Blue Mesa Reservoir was sitting at 515,000 acre-feet and is forecast to hit a maximum content of 730,000 acre-feet by late June, or about 11 feet below what would be a full reservoir, per BuRec.
The reservoir would then slowly decrease to its winter target level of 580,000 acre feet. Black Canyon flows are projected to drop to 400 cfs by early fall, according to BuRec’s report.
As part of an update for the Aspinall Unit, the National Weather Service said in provided information that this spring has so far brought slightly cooler than normal weather and below normal snowfall.
Overall precipitation has been “well below normal” since the start of the water year and moderate drought conditions are predicted in most of the basin. The start of the month could bring below normal precipitation and above-normal temperatures — it is expected to be both warmer and drier.
“The snowpack is disappointing, there’s no doubt about that,” Anderson said. The UVWUA experienced an April “hole” this year, when less snow and colder weather in the high country meant there was not enough water to feed the project and the association had to dip into its storage at Ridgway and Taylor Park reservoirs.
However, the UVWUA had full accounts there going into April.
“Currently, we’re not using any storage and that’s a good thing. We still have plenty to make the irrigation season,” Anderson said.
