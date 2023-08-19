230819-news-costco

A patch of land near the Interstate 70 24 Road exit is the proposed site for a big box retail store in the future. (Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel)

A development that would bring “one of the best-known retailers in the country” to Grand Junction took a step forward Wednesday, with Grand Junction City Council unanimously approving an agreement allowing a funding mechanism for infrastructure improvements at the site.

The development, which is slated for 29.68 acres northeast of 24 Road and Interstate 70, is looking to become a “metropolitan district” in order to fund the infrastructure improvements.

“An absolutely critical component of the successful marketing of these bonds is disclosing in full detail who the retailer is,” Thomas said. “This retailer has very well-known sales figures in certain markets and so we’re trying to remove uncertainty as much as possible to those investors so they feel very confident when they’re buying these bonds they know exactly how they’re going to be repaid. So while there’s some lack of specificity today for certain reasons, certainly by the time we would go to market the bonds that wouldn’t be there. I would be very clear as to what we’re selling.”


