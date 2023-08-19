A development that would bring “one of the best-known retailers in the country” to Grand Junction took a step forward Wednesday, with Grand Junction City Council unanimously approving an agreement allowing a funding mechanism for infrastructure improvements at the site.
The development, which is slated for 29.68 acres northeast of 24 Road and Interstate 70, is looking to become a “metropolitan district” in order to fund the infrastructure improvements.
“They have to get the district to get the retailer, and there is a specific retailer, so this isn’t some hypothetical,” City Manager Greg Caton said.
Planning Supervisor Niki Galehouse said the infrastructure improvements would be conveyed to the city or other government entities.
The sale of municipal bonds would fund the improvements, Galehouse said, and those bonds would be repaid by property owners within the district.
The city has no legal or financial liability regarding the district, Galehouse said.
Attorney MaryAnne McGeady said the anticipated improvements include a road through the middle of the property and a detention pond.
McGeady said the district would issue bonds, which would be repaid by sales tax generated from the development.
Caton said the anchor tenant will get the city’s 2% general sales tax revenues it generates in order to pay off the debt, but other sales taxes such as the public safety tax and the recreation center tax will still go to the city during that time, and sales tax revenue generated by other tenants in the development will also go to the city.
“This isn’t coming out of city coffers, this is a projected revenue stream,” Council Member Cody Kennedy said.
Developer Mark Goldberg said the group is hoping to get $8.5 million from its deal with the city, with an additional $4.4 million from Mesa County. The county isn’t as far along in its negotiations with the developers as the city.
Goldberg described the retailer as a “major anchor tenant, who’s probably one of the best-known retailers in the country. They’re probably best known as probably the largest single generator of sales tax dollars out of one facility, moreso than any other retailer that there is.”
Goldberg did not name the retailer specifically, but said, “The retailer has an extremely high regard in the retail business, they provide the highest-paying jobs, most of those jobs, which we believe will be about 275, will come from Grand Junction and Mesa County, except for maybe about 4 or 5 people at the top of that management system.”
Goldberg said this is not the first time the retailer has had its eye on Grand Junction.
“We actually had this same retailer looking at this same property as a developer over 10 years ago, and it’s taken that 10 years to even have them come back and take another look at Grand Junction,” Goldberg said.
McGeady guessed that the developer would request the bond issuance around March 1, 2024. A clause stating the city expects the county to approve its deal with the developer by then is included in one of the resolutions passed by City Council on the deal.
Council Member Randall Reitz said his “yes” vote was contingent on the county participating in the deal.
“If they’re willing to step up, I’m willing to step up,” Reitz said.
Consultant Kyle Thomas said the developers intend to reveal the name of the retailer before they go for the bond issuance.
“An absolutely critical component of the successful marketing of these bonds is disclosing in full detail who the retailer is,” Thomas said. “This retailer has very well-known sales figures in certain markets and so we’re trying to remove uncertainty as much as possible to those investors so they feel very confident when they’re buying these bonds they know exactly how they’re going to be repaid. So while there’s some lack of specificity today for certain reasons, certainly by the time we would go to market the bonds that wouldn’t be there. I would be very clear as to what we’re selling.”
Thomas and Mayor Anna Stout said the deal will only work with the specific retailer involved.
“This is one tenant that’s generating the vast majority of the revenues, so it would only function with a very specific retailer,” Thomas said.
“If there were a ‘Toys R’ Us’ that came in, it would be a very different conversation, and everything would be different,” Stout said.
The deal is now contingent on the county’s participation.
“We think that this will happen, but I will tell you that this gap is really important to fill, and probably if we’re not successful here, or we’re not successful with the county then it’s questionable,” Goldberg said.
