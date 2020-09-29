Two days before the school enrollment count, Gov. Jared Polis, two education officials and a child psychiatrist emphasized the importance for parents to enroll their children in some form of education, following a sharp decline in enrollment. Local school districts are also taking steps to stay connected with families to ensure students are registered.
Polis acknowledged how COVID-19 has been a challenge for kids, parents, educators and our economy, but stressed the importance of students continuing their educations. Some students are in-person learning. Others are enrolled in online learning while some families are still trying to determine what to do — some opting to sit out the school year. Speaking specifically to those families still in limbo about an educational path for their child, Polis said, “It would be beneficial to enroll your kid in the school and at least begin the online program, even if it’s not ideal if you’re not ready to send your kid back in-person.”
Ensuring students are enrolled in some form of education is critical, Polis said, so students do not fall behind when they return to in-person learning. He cited a June 1, 2020, article by McKinsey & Company, an advisor and counselor for businesses and institutions, about the potential life-long impacts of an achievement gap.
“We estimate that the average K-12 student in the United States could lose $61,000 to $82,000 in lifetime earnings (in constant 2020 dollars), or the equivalent of a year of full-time work, solely as a result of COVID-19-related learning losses,” the article states. “Those costs are significant — and worse for black and Hispanic Americans. While we estimate that white students would earn $1,348 a year less (a 1.6% reduction) over a 40-year working life, the figure is $2,186 a year (a 3.3% reduction) for black students and $1,809 (3.0%) for Hispanic ones.”
Commissioner of Education Dr. Katy Anthes echoed Polis’ comments and added how students who are not enrolled in school are not just missing out on instruction. They are missing out on opportunities to benefit from connections and interaction with adults who can support them.
“We cannot let our children’s education become a casualty of this pandemic,” Anthes said. “Let’s join together and support our parents, our families and our educators and make sure every student is connected to learning and supports.”
While officials are seeing a decline in enrollment, with a sharper decline in younger students and vulnerable populations, Polis did not provide specific numbers.
Montrose County School District will not know how its enrollment numbers will compare to previous years until the count is taken on Thursday, Oct. 1, but the district is hopeful enrollment doesn’t drop. Ahead of the count, the district is taking steps to ensure students are enrolled.
“We are doing everything we can to reach out families who have yet to engage in either in-person or learning from home online instruction,” Matt Jenkins, MCSD public information officer said. “We’re hoping we don’t experience a decrease, but in the event that does happen, we’re going to do everything in our power to reach out to those students and families who aren’t engaging with Montrose County School District because we feel like we can provide our families and our children with the best educational product and best instructional models in Montrose County and the state of Colorado.”
Families who have not enrolled their children with the district are encouraged to do so and can contact the district for support. Families can call MCSD at 970-249-7726 or visit mcsd.org and click the “New Students Register Here” button under the quick links on the home page.
“We believe it is critically important for the school district to partner with families in supporting the educational and developmental needs of all children,” MCSD Superintendent Carrie Stephenson said. “We encourage parents to have their children enrolled and reach out to us for any support families need.”
The Oct. 1 effects the state funding districts receive, which impacts the resources students receive. The purpose of the data collection is to obtain required student-level data as outlined in state statute, including information regarding students’ funding eligibility within the Public School Finance Act of 1994.
“There’s no question students in Colorado and Montrose County are experiencing learning gaps,” Jenkins said. “We’re trying to close those gaps and being on grade level. The research shows that you’re going to be financially better off having finished high school or having finished a two year or four year degree.”
Jenkins added, “In regard to the pandemic, it’s not just educational gaps students are going to experience. So many of our families depend on the school district for nutrition resources, roof over their heads, a warm classroom in the winter and stability in their lives, and so we want to make sure we can continue to meet families’ needs in that regard.”
Delta County School District has seen a decrease in enrollment by over 200 students this year, DCSD Superintendent Caryn Gibson said, although the exact number is not yet official. The number does not include the Vision Charter Academy.
Gibson said while she understands parents concerns about students attending school during a pandemic, she said it is important for them to stay engaged in the learning process.
“Sadly, the COVID pandemic has made it hard for some families to decide what is best for their educational needs because if students stay home, some students have more resources and support compared to other students,” Gibson said. “There could be detrimental long-term effects if students are not engaged in the learning process from higher drop-out rates, decreased life-long earnings, achievement gaps, social or loneliness behaviors along with emotional and depression that creates low self-esteem to name a few items. We are confident that our teachers can overcome the learning gaps caused by the pandemic.”
Understanding the support structure schools provide students and families, Gibson said, “I believe education is truly an investment in the future. Public education is so valuable because we will educate all students no matter how well they read, how much income a family has, the language they speak, or what they believe.”
She added how aside from a child’s home, no other setting has more influence on a child’s health and well-being than their school.
DCSD families can visit deltaschools.com to enroll their students or they can contact the school district at 970-874-4438.
While the school year looks different, the state and local districts are working to ensure families have access to the resources to stay connected, so students can continue their educations through a pandemic in whatever learning platform families choose.
Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.
