Housing developments in Montrose have been steadily active over the past three years, but data from the city and county suggests a potential deceleration could be in store for developers in 2022.
In 2021, there were 136 approved plats in the City of Montrose. That was nearly 30 less than in 2020, a busy year for developers.
Three months into 2022, there have been 172 lots approved as final plats and 180 preliminary plats approved. Preliminary plats, which are in the middle of the subdivision process, must go through a final plat phase.
Though final plats don’t indicate new homes have been built or that building permits have been issued, they are lots available for sale, according to William Reis, city planner for the City of Montrose.
Plats accounted for in 2022 such as Bear Creek and Woods Crossing, both owned by long-time Montrose developer Matt Miles, could have easily been slotted in 2021’s total, he said. Paperwork pushed them to 2022.
Will activity in 2022 match 2021? Miles, who’s been developing homes in Montrose for 30 years, suggested a slowdown could be in order.
“I think you’re going to see less inventory come online in 2022 than in 2021,” Miles said. “That’s just my gut feeling. I don’t see much stuff coming out of the ground.”
Rising interest rates and an unpredictable economy could be a cause of concern for developers, Miles added.
“I think you’re seeing some developers sidelining and some home builders maybe slowing down,” Miles said.
That doesn’t mean there isn’t activity, especially coming off 2021, which Montrose County Planning and Development Director Steve White called “a banner year.”
The county issued 419 permits in 2021, a 37% increase from 2020. Single-family residential permits jumped 73%, from 95 to 164.
But there’s been a significant slowdown in permits issued from the county to start 2022. Through February, 20 single-family residential permits were issued, compared to 29 during the same time period the year prior.
Total permits dropped 49% (71 to 36) through February, though this year’s numbers align similarly to years before 2021.
The city has issued at least 15 new building, single-family permits in each month through March in 2022. Those type of permits have increased each month and reached 31 in March, almost doubling the figure from January.
Developments such as Bear Creek, Woods Crossing and Basecamp are going upwards with builds. Miles’ Hidden Lake, a 212-unit project located near LaSalle and Marine Road, is joining the trio this spring. HUB at Montrose Crossing, another Miles development, has been slowed by paperwork, but could start construction in roughly 45 days.
Home of the Brave, which had a preliminary plat approved by city council in early March, is a planned subdivision of 116 single-family lots and 32 duplex lots next to 6450 Road on a 39.4-acre parcel.
Though final plats have been approved, Reis added it can take years for a subdivision to be fully developed. However, with 172 plats approved and another 180 preapproved in 2022, a potential 352 units could be added to the market within the next few or several years.
But material costs following supply chain issues and demand could have impacted developer’s plans in 2022, Miles added.
“A year ago, we were contracting for new home sites for as low as $40,000 and now they’re $65,000 and above,” Miles said. “That’s a direct result of inflation. There was a gelling in the market [in 2021] where everything just got so expensive.”
Miles and his team contracted for material such as water and sewer pipes early to have it on hand for builds in 2022.
Stephanie and Brad Yeager, owner of Ridgeline Homes, LLC, a custom home builder based in Montrose, have also been forward-thinking and are rapidly building homes within the Bear Creek subdivision.
Keeping up with demand could certainly help a real estate market starved for options.
“Finished product is insatiable,” Miles said. “You have people out there looking for a house in the west. It doesn’t matter if it’s Grand Junction or Durango or Montrose or Boise — if there’s a house available at the right price, there’s going to be people moving into it. We don’t know how deep the demand is because it has not been met yet.”
Miles believes that demand to relocate to Montrose could grow stronger in the next few decades.
“I really think Montrose has been discovered,” Miles said. “People are mobile and looking to get out of the city. Montrose is on the receiving end of a wave.”
