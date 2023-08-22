Brooke VanDyke, who lives near a proposed RV park near the intersection of Trout Road and Hwy 550, was among those expressing concerns about the project during an Aug. 16 Montrose County Board of County Commissioners meeting. (Jeremy Morrison/Montrose Daily Press)
Steve White, who retired as Montrose County planning director last year, discusses his proposed RV park with county commissioners Aug. 16. (Jeremy Morrison/Montrose Daily Press)
It remains to be seen if a parcel of agricultural land in Montrose will be developed into an RV park. With nearby residents crying foul — suggesting a “lack of transparency” and “level of impropriety” — the Montrose County Board of County Commissioners has delayed until mid-September any decision about a former planning director's application for a special use permit, as officials reach out to the Colorado Department of Transportation in an effort to determine the traffic impacts of the proposed project.
“I want to talk to CDOT,” concluded District 1 Commissioner Keith Caddy, during a board discussion regarding the project last Wednesday. “I want to feel a lot better about it than I do right now.”
On the table is a potential RV park at 20121 6720 Lane — just south of Trout Road and adjacent to U.S. 550 — which is zoned as agricultural land. Montrose County enacted a moratorium for RV parks on ag land in April, with commissioners citing a “surge” in applications for special use permits (SUP) for such projects in wildfire prone areas.
This particular project, dubbed Waypoint West RV Park, is being proposed by Steve White. White — who retired as Montrose County’s planning director in 2022 — applied for a SUP for the project shortly before the county enacted its current 18-month moratorium.
During an Aug. 16 public hearing for White’s SUP, county commissioners heard from a number of nearby residents who raised concerns about the former planning director’s aims of developing an RV park. They suggested a “murky cloud” hung over the process due to White’s former position as planning director.
“I believe there is an issue of ethics surrounding the entire situation,” said Trout Road resident Melissa Sullivan.
Brooke VanDyke, who lives next door to the property where White is planning his RV park, told commissioners that the applicant had originally told her he intended to build tiny homes on the property.
“He was not honest about his plans. He told us five tiny homes,” she said. “That really made me upset and sad that he would do that.”
White acknowledged the criticism from nearby property owners — “I know that there’s been a lot of comments from neighbors” — and told commissioners he found the sentiment “a little bit disappointing.” He described his proposed project as “a very small, simple park” that would not negatively impact the area.
The proposed Waypoint RV Park is slated for a 6.86-acre property. The plans call for 20 RV sites, each equipped with power, water and sewer hook-ups.
In July, the Montrose County Planning Commission weighed in on White’s request for a SUP, issuing what current Planning and Development Director Tallmadge Richmond described as a “very heavily conditioned recommendation of approval.”
Among the conditions recommended by the planning commission are designated “quiet hours,” running from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.; an adherence to the county’s rubbish and junk regulations ordinance; a landscaping plan; the performance of a weed survey; an animal-proof fence; and no-trespassing signage.
White told county commissioners he was fine with the recommended conditions.
“We looked at the plan and thought how can we make it better, in terms of separating it from the neighbors,” he said.
The applicant brushed aside concerns over the proliferation of RV parks in the county — “A lot of people are concerned that there are too many RV parks — you know, that’s relative” — and said he felt the project could move forward without negatively impacting the area.
“We feel we can still be a good neighbor,” White said. “We’re trying to be good neighbors. I don’t want to live next to people that are unhappy with what we’re doing.”
The prime concern about the proposed RV park for commissioners was the impact that such a project could have on traffic in the area. Commission Chair Sue Hansen noted the existing conditions at the intersection of Trout Road and U.S. 550, describing making a turn into the intersection as “a real game of chicken” and wondering if the presence of an RV park in the area would intensify such conditions.
“I hate to create another issue in that corridor,” Hansen said.
Commissioners ultimately decided to push any decision on White’s requested SUP to their Sept. 20 meeting. In the meantime, they plan to seek an opinion from CDOT on potential traffic impacts.
As for concerns voiced about the ethics surrounding White’s SUP request, commissioners bristled.
“The ethics comment, I take a little bit personally,” said Hansen. “I hope that going forward we can concentrate on the facts of what’s going on here and not the ethics.”
“It bothers me as well, because we really pride ourselves on being open and honest,” added Vice Chair Roger Rash, describing the optics surrounding White’s plan as “a timing issue.”
