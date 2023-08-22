It remains to be seen if a parcel of agricultural land in Montrose will be developed into an RV park. With nearby residents crying foul — suggesting a “lack of transparency” and “level of impropriety” — the Montrose County Board of County Commissioners has delayed until mid-September any decision about a former planning director's application for a special use permit, as officials reach out to the Colorado Department of Transportation in an effort to determine the traffic impacts of the proposed project. 

“I want to talk to CDOT,” concluded District 1 Commissioner Keith Caddy, during a board discussion regarding the project last Wednesday. “I want to feel a lot better about it than I do right now.”



