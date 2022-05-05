Maybe old dogs can learn new tricks, after all.
Montrose County commissioners discussed a first reading of proposed changes to dog-related ordinances Wednesday.
One of the largest changes is adding a barking dog offense, which needed to hold owners accountable for their pet without letting neighborly relations go to the dogs.
“The issue with barking provisions is that no matter how good a barking provision is written, you are going to cover some really annoying, really problematic barking — and you’re also going to give a vehicle to feuding neighbors that they can sometimes use inappropriately,” Assistant County Attorney Joe Gaffney said.
The process for editing the dog ordinances started after a misdemeanor reform bill was signed into law last year, Gaffney explained to commissioners on Wednesday. Many other ordinances have also been revised, he said.
Gaffney reviewed barking dog ordinances in other counties and municipalities around Colorado and sniffed out the best parts of the policies that would do more good than bad.
The new ordinance in Montrose County is structured to reduce the risk of inflaming neighborly disputes while enabling law enforcement to prosecute problematic barking, Gaffney said.
After an initial complaint is filed, dog owners will have a three-day cure period to address the concern. If another incident is filed after the three-day period — and within a year — then the case can be prosecuted.
Gaffney said that some other jurisdictions do not have time constraints on the complaints, which can present record-keeping challenges.
Also, neighbors will not be able to file anonymous complaints in order for the case to be prosecuted: complainers will need to agree that they would eventually testify in court to convict someone.
Commissioner Sue Hansen asked whether the ordinance makes sense in an agricultural community.
“It gives people a mechanism to enjoy their property and not have persistent loud barking in the same ways that we don’t want to have very bright lights out in the country,” Gaffney said.
“We want to be able to enjoy our space, we want to be able to enjoy our county, but at the same time, (the ordinance) does have some protections for people that may be the victim of some inappropriately brought cases.”
Montrose County Animal Control Officer Jason Robillard explained that he approaches his job with the intent to resolve animal-related disputes “by not leaning on the authority I have to enforce our ordinances” but by resolving problems.
Gaffney said that people are often looking for resolution, not prosecution — but if an official complaint is filed, law enforcement officers would have less discretion in whether the case could be prosecuted.
Robillard lauded the proposed barking dog ordinance, which he described as the “most utilitarian” compared to other examples in addressing the fundamental tensions at the root of the policy.
“The more tools I have to be able to choose how to solve those problems, the more effective I can become,” Robillard said.
Commissioner Keith Caddy asked what would happen if multiple dogs were barking. Gaffney clarified that the ticket is written for the offender, not the dogs.
The fines for the barking dog ordinance are in the same category as a dog at-large, Gaffney said: $75 for the first offense, $150 for the second, then the fines would rise to $200-300 and a court appearance for following offenses.
Other changes include amending the text on vicious dogs that damage property or animals to allow victims to receive restitution through changing the legal mechanism and a required court appearance.
Gaffney also said that some redundant sections in the prior ordinance were also cleaned up.
The commissioners just heard a first reading of the ordinance at the Wednesday meeting and will consider it again sometime before the dog days of summer.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.