When some residents of Colorado’s 800 mobile home parks turn on the tap, quality water isn’t guaranteed. TheClean Water For All Coloradocoalition — composed of 15 organizations, including the Montrose-based Hispanic Affairs Project of Western Colorado — is hoping to help this issue by advocating for legislation to protect water quality in mobile home parks.
Hispanic Affairs Project Executive Director Ricardo Perez said the issue isn’t always the quality of municipal water, but rather that older parks may have outdated plumbing, and the cost of fixing it, if it’s fixed at all, can get passed on to residents.
“We want to be sure every resident in Colorado receives the same treatment in regards to water,” Perez said.
The coalition’s first goal is to build support for House Bill 23-1257, which creates a water testing program for parks and sets up next steps if a quality issue is detected. The bill, introduced on March 26, is sponsored by Reps. Elizabeth Velasco, D-Garfield County, and Andrew Boesenecker, D-Larimer County, as well as Sen. Lisa Cutter, D-Jefferson County.
“Every person in Colorado deserves access to clean, safe drinking water in their homes. No one should have the burden of purchasing water because the water in their homes comes out bright red, stinking, burning skin and staining clothes,” said Velasco in a press release. “We need accountability and we need action. This bill creates both. It’s time to respond to the needs of mobile home park residents and support our working families.”
In Montrose, at least for now, Perez said the concern is mostly for prevention, as some mobile home parks are more than 40 years old and could have contamination issues due to aging pipes and systems. But in other mobile home parks around the state, which are largely inhabited by seniors, veterans, people with disabilities and Latinos, there have been more recent issues. For example, the Durango Herald reported a boil-water advisory for residents of the Junction Creek Mobile Home Park in Durango last year, following issues with the park’s water treatment system that caused the formation of chlorine gas.
A 2022 survey of 1,504 registered Latino voters in Colorado conducted by the Colorado Latino Policy Agenda, a non-partisan group, found that 30% of respondents, and 40% of respondents who live in mobile homes, do not trust the water in their homes.
Perez said the pending legislation will help residents develop confidence in their tap water. The bill requires a water quality testing program to be developed by the Water Quality Control Division within the Department of Public Health and Environment. It lays out next steps for quality control issues, including mandatory notifications to the park owner, water provider, county or municipality of the park and an environmental justice ombudsperson who represents the park residents.
The proposed legislation further requires the park owner to notify residents of any issues and create a remediation plan that cannot pass costs on to residents. The bill would also create a grant program to help governments and owners address issues with water quality, and adds teeth to the requirements by declaring a violation of its contents a violation of the Colorado Consumer Protection Act.
Under the bill, owners who fail to develop and implement a remediation plan would be required to forfeit the park, which would become the property of the county it is located in.
Perez said the Hispanic Affairs Project decided to get involved with housing issues and supporting mobile home residents because many residents are immigrants or Latinos. In fact, according to a 2021 Root Policy Research study, 29% of Colorado mobile home park residents were Latinos.
The coalition is directed by the Hispanic Affairs Project as well as Protégete, Voces Unidas Action Fund, 9to5 Colorado and Earthjustice.
"Where someone lives shouldn’t determine whether they have access to clean, safe water. This is often not the case for residents of mobile home parks across the state,” said Beatriz Soto, director of Protégete and coalition co-chair, noting that issues of clean water disproportionately impact Latinos, who are more likely to live in mobile homes than white Coloradans.
“From Protégete’s research through theColorado Climate Justice Policy Handbook, we know that 1 in 5 Latino households resides in a mobile home, and the majority of water violations in the state are in counties where there are higher Latino populations,” Soto said.
Members of the coalition visited Denver last month for Latino Advocacy Day, where Perez said they were able to speak with state legislators about the initiatives. He wasn’t able to connect with any representatives of Montrose County, including senators Perry Will and Cleave Simpson or Rep. Marc Catlin, all Republicans, but said he is hopeful they will support the bill.
