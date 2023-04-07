When some residents of Colorado’s 800 mobile home parks turn on the tap, quality water isn’t guaranteed. The Clean Water For All Colorado coalition — composed of 15 organizations, including the Montrose-based Hispanic Affairs Project of Western Colorado — is hoping to help this issue by advocating for legislation to protect water quality in mobile home parks.

Hispanic Affairs Project Executive Director Ricardo Perez said the issue isn’t always the quality of municipal water, but rather that older parks may have outdated plumbing, and the cost of fixing it, if it’s fixed at all, can get passed on to residents.



