Wendy Videlock awoke Wednesday morning to farmers trying to protect their most valuable crop, peaches, from freezing. Videlock is a published poet from Palisade — was, in fact, a finalist for Colorado Poet Laureate in 2019, as well as 2015 — and on Thursday, April 6, she's bringing her love of poetry just south of peach paradise to Montrose's Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile.
Videlock's love of poetry is bringing her to Montrose, but what inspired Videlock's love of poetry?
“I did it for the money," the poet joked.
Of course, Videlock’s work as a poet has nothing to do with material things.
“It chose me,” she said, offering a more serious and insightful take on the decision to pursue a path as a poet.
Early on in life, poets like William Butler Yeats and Walter de la Mare heavily impacted Videlock, in a way she describes as “sort of casting a spell on you.”
For those who pursue poetry, Videlock explains, they are attempting to reproduce this magical experience with language they had when they were younger — like the connection she had with Yeats.
Aside from 20 years worth of published work in journals and anthologies such as “The Best American Poetry” and “The Hopkins Review,” Videlock currently has seven published books. Five of these works are poetry collections, but Videlock has multiple creative outlets and has also published a collection of essays that includes her own visual art and an illustrated children’s book.
“I’ve always been a doodler, so I think they kind of came hand in hand,” Videlock said, explaining that sometimes she needs to escape the written word and finds visual art refreshing and other times she needs to escape color and enter the land of language, relating it back to Joni Mitchell — painter and writer — who refers to this process as “crop rotation.”
“I believe that creativity might just be the answer to all that ails us," Videlock said.
Her most recent poetry collection, “Wise to the West,” is something Videlock says she is very pleased with.
Videlock frequently gives poetry readings and workshops around the valley, in towns like Ouray, Telluride, Palisade, and Ridgway. For the event in Montrose, Videlock worked with the Montrose Regional Library as well as Bluecorn; while Bluecorn is hosting, the library helped fund Thursday’s poetry workshop and the following poetry reading.
Those interested in the free workshop from 3 to 4:30 p.m. may register through Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile’s website. Videlock encourages people of all skill levels to attend the workshop. While registering beforehand is preferred in order to prepare the space accordingly, Videlock stated those who show up unregistered are also welcome.
“We’re gonna focus on the nature of poetry being fundamentally fun,” said Videlock about the workshop at Bluecorn.
She states that poetry is typically thought of as very cerebral, like riddles meant to be solved, yet this workshop will focus on poetry as not only something meaningful and profound but also fun.
“Poetry is really about manipulating language and making music,” said Videlock. “When we’re doing that it’s pleasurable.”
Later in the evening, starting at 7 p.m., Videlock will give a reading of her work followed by an open mic period where community members will have the opportunity to share. Again, Videlock welcomes anyone, whether they are performing a song, personal poetry or stories, or sharing the works of someone else. You do not need to register for the reading, and this event is also free.
You may find Videlock’s published works anywhere books are sold; they are also available at Montrose Regional Library and Bluecorn. Videlock will have copies at the local event as well.
