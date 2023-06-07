The City of Montrose’s Development and Revitalization Team (DART) helps new and current businesses in the downtown area, working toward keeping storefronts full on Main Street.
DART is essentially a business incubator or resource center between future business owners in the downtown area and the city, said William Woody, city communications manager.
DART offers a number of programs to stimulate this growth, he said.
“We have policies and we have programs in place where we can incentivize new businesses coming to town,” Woody said.
Programs such as the Overhead Main Street Banner Program and the Ribbon-Cutting Program are free or inexpensive to businesses and help advertise their store and related events.
DART also coordinates with businesses on grants and loans offered through the city.
The Montrose Opportunity Fund and Downtown Opportunity Fund are low-interest loans businesses can apply for. With the maximum loan being $20,000, this money must go toward improvement projects such as the replacement of electrical or plumbing systems and painting.
The Façade Improvement Matching Grant Program allows DART to award funds to qualified businesses looking to renovate their property, improving the overall appearance of downtown.
Woody shared that a number of businesses have utilized this program, including Coffee Trader on South First Street, and that it is “unique to each business and what their needs are.”
Through the façade improvement grant, DART pays contractors for their work rather than paying the businesses a certain amount of money.
Anthony Russo, who works on business development for the city, shared that “older buildings that require extensive renovations” may be why there are some empty storefronts downtown.
“Depending on the project, we can assist with asbestos abatement; brownfield cleanup; through our kitchen program; DART’s façade grant and special lending programs,” said Russo. “It is a time consuming and expensive process for the owners, but vital to us maintaining our historic downtown. We want to support them however we can.”
A handful of businesses have also worked toward being placed on the city’s historic register.
Owners of buildings carrying a historic designation may be eligible for money from the state to restore their premises or eligible for a reduction in property taxes.
“Through those improvements we’ve actually had people come in and start businesses,” said Woody.
The city also works with nonprofit groups, such as the Montrose Farmers’ Market, to keep events and growth downtown.
Woody also shared that it can be tough to narrow down why stores are empty.
“There’s a number of factors that determine this stuff,” said the communications manager.
“It comes in waves,” he continued, referring to times where Montrose saw a lot of growth, noting the time after the 2007 recession to 2020 was a time of healthy growth for Montrose.
Even during that time, however, the town saw different highs and lows. Woody mentioned the growth of online shopping.
Aside from business owners simply moving to locations outside of the downtown area or choosing to close altogether, Woody said other events like the COVID-19 pandemic are “unprecedented” and an external factor for why a business closes.
“What you see since the pandemic is more of a one-on-one approach by the city to work with businesses to make sure they stay open,” said Woody.
During this time, the city promoted and worked with multiple businesses to allow their services to be offered curbside.
Woody uses San Juan Brews at 512 E. Main St. as an example of one business closing and another opening due to the pandemic.
Intrinzik, a live music venue that previously owned the space where the coffee shop now resides, was forced to close due to quarantine.
San Juan Brews later opened, applying to a number of grants through the city to build up its garage doors and outdoor area.
2020 to 2022 also saw lots of people traveling through Montrose, said Woody.
While he is not able to speak in detail on plans, he does share that some new businesses are to be expected in the downtown area, including a few looking to move or open a second location.
“There’s a lot to look forward to,” remarked Woody.
Five years from now, claims Woody, downtown will look a lot different.
Woody says it is also a work in progress: “We’ve done everything we can.”
Learn more about DART at cityofmontrose.org.