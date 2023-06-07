The City of Montrose’s Development and Revitalization Team (DART) helps new and current businesses in the downtown area, working toward keeping storefronts full on Main Street.

DART is essentially a business incubator or resource center between future business owners in the downtown area and the city, said William Woody, city communications manager.



