It's been 20 years since the Black Canyon earned its national park designation: A look through the years.

There’s no escaping “the big wow” when viewing the Black Canyon of the Gunnison for the first time — and even times after.
The canyon, with the serpentine Gunnison cutting through its floor, offering Gold Medal trout waters, predates human presence in the region, but humans — Ute peoples, settlers and explorers, community members and presidents — have made their mark.
For the Black Canyon, 1933 brought designation as a national monument and, in 1999, after a strong push from the community, designation as a national park.
“We have these human designations, whether the Forest Service, BLM or National Park Service, and in the private sector, when we stake out a chunk of ground, we call it a farm or a ranch,” Black Canyon Supervisory Ranger Paul Zaenger said Tuesday.
“In this case, President Herbert Hoover designated a chunk of the canyon as a national monument, bringing focus to the scenic features.”
Those scenic features can be hard for first-timers to put into words.
“We call it the Big Wow. It steps them back. It has that power and that majesty that kind of takes away from the usual, workaday world and puts us back in touch with humanity, with our connection to the rest of the living world that sits outside the workday,” Zaenger said.
“It did it in 1933; it did it in 1999, and it still does it today.”
The National Park Service is set to celebrate the 20-year mark for the Black Canyon as a designated national park.
Commemorative activities have been scheduled Saturday - Monday at the South Rim Visitor Center and Gunnison Point. These include ranger talks at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and, on Oct. 21, birthday cake at the South Rim Visitor Center at 11 a.m.
The 1999 designation drew more attention to the Black Canyon, boosted visitor numbers and the regional economies right along with those numbers. In 1934, the canyon, then a designated national monument, had 2,592 recorded visitors. In 2018, the recorded number stood at 308,962, up significantly from 2000, the first year after designation as a national park, when 191,506 came.
Since 1934, more than 14.3 million people have come to behold the majestic canyon, walk its trails, climb its walls, fish or raft the Gunnison, visit the old East Portal townsite, snowshoe, or look up at the Milky Way glittering above at night.
“It certainly drives tourism,” NPS spokeswoman Sandy-Snell Dobert said. “I think tourism is the biggest thing, but it is also a recreational asset for people moving into a community. … It’s a pretty elite status and that really attracts a lot of attention.”
The coveted designation — Black Canyon is just one of 51 in the country — did not come overnight, or without the backing of the regional community, said Scott McInnis, who while in Congress supported the designation, along with former U.S. Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell.
Campbell, of Ignacio, redoubled previous efforts to have the canyon designated, the NPS said.
“There were a lot of different aspects that were necessary for Sen. Campbell and I to carry it across the finish line. We get a lot of credit, but there was a lot of work done by the community that, had it not been done, there’s no way Sen. Campbell and I could have got it through the Senate,” said McInnis, who is now a Mesa County commissioner.
“We were both honored to have that as an achievement in our careers. Talk about a lot of effort in your community. It was a big, big deal for the community. About 95 percent of the reason we got that done was because of your community.”
He likened his and Campbell’s roles to that of “quarterbacks.”
McInnis and Campbell not only had to contend with a powerful Senate committee whose chairman had threatened to kill the designation, but before being able to craft the bill, multiple stakeholders in the area had to come together to resolve complicated issues relating to water rights, inholdings (private land surrounded by public land) and wilderness.
“When you’ve got water in Colorado, you’ve got to go through minefields. We were able to do that. It took a lot of compromise by the ranching communities and the water users. The inholdings, too, were pretty sensitive issues,” McInnis said.
Longtime outdoorsman Joel Evans, who is also part of the more recent Friends of the Black Canyon, remembers the designation ceremony from 20 years ago and recounted some of the human changes in the enduring canyon.
The Friends’ work includes trail ambassadorship emphasizing safety and information. It was incorporated in 2018 to support the park.
“There is a lot more visitation,” said Evans, who is also a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press.
“When I first started going into the canyon, it was still a national monument and not anywhere near as well known as it is today. There is a lot more usage of those inner-canyon tails. You didn’t used to hardly see anybody. Not so much anymore. You won’t be alone anymore. People know it now.”
Some places in the canyon require permits and only experts should climb its walls, but the canyon is an asset, Evans said.
“It’s right in our backyard. You have this wonderful park. The park is not big by acreage standards, but it’s just so dramatic and the Gunnison River down at the bottom has always been great fishing,” he said.
“It’s not just national park visitors in general; it’s fishermen. They learned about it and they’re coming.”
The Gold Medal waters used to be prime for rainbow trout, until whirling disease hit. Brown trout took over, but now, rainbows are coming back, Evans said.
“It’s a good way to catch both big rainbows and big browns. It’s the solitude of the experience. There are more people now, but still, it’s a place you can go if your legs will get you down there — or, more, if they will get you back up,” he added.
Evans also credited community effort with driving the national park designation.
“The drive to make it a national park was community, broad-based and mostly motivated by economic development to go along with all the other changes Montrose was going through, trying to diversify the economy. Basically, it worked. Now there’s a lot of people going there,” he said.
“I think it shows, really, the power of a national park designation and the importance of it,” Black Canyon NPS and Curecanti National Recreation Area Superintendent Bruce Noble said.
“I think the result has been more attention to the park, more visitation and just more interest in the Black Canyon as kind of a must-see destination. That’s been a great thing.”
Employers come and go, including big industries Montrose never looked to lose, McInnis said. But the Black Canyon is different.
“You have something nobody else has. You can have some really great economic factors in your community, but they can move,” he said.
“But you’re always going to have a national park. It’s kind of nice to have the permanency of that.”
Visitation is rising as people continue to discover the canyon and Montrose, Zaenger said.
Just days ago, he was out of state and a friend of his mother’s asked where he was from. Zaenger gave a general area — between Grand Junction and Durango — reasoning the man might recognize one of those towns.
“The guy said, ‘So, like Montrose?’ There are people who aspire to that,” Zaenger said.
“The Black Canyon is part of the way of life, that rugged nature. Some places are really rugged because it’s hard to get in and out. It’s in keeping with that rugged nature that people want to be here for. It still has that same wild character, that same feel.
“I think the Black Canyon, when people come to that, they have that reawakening of that rugged feel of the landscape,” he added.
“It started out being, and continues to be, a great example of what can be accomplished when you’ve got wonderful support from your city, your county and gateway community,” said Noble.
“I think all the support Montrose has provided has helped tremendously to make the Black Canyon a success.”
Zaenger’s tenure at Black Canyon began about six years before it was a designated national park.
He’s seen changes, too, such as in 2015, when the park attained International Dark Sky designation, establishing it as one of the first Dark Sky Parks.
“It’s something many people in the community have rallied around, because the small town feel is still in Montrose, with the dark sky. That’s a big draw for people who are born, raised here and stay, or move in from outside,” Zaenger said.
“It’s all good. It shows a progression. Some of these things may have happened anyway, but quite often, perhaps not. Becoming a national park has enabled us to see a greater aspect of the place.
“Black Canyon was old when the Utes developed relationships here. It was old when the settlers came in. It’s an incredible place. It’s part of an old landscape, a landscape we can still be inspired by.”
The park means different things to different people.
For Evans, it means quality fishing — but also experiencing the majesty of something larger.
“It’s just spectacular when I’m down there. I call it from the inside, looking out. To me, looking up and out of the canyon walls, the cold, clean water and quality fishing, that’s the main thing for me,” he said.
“What I like best about the park is, probably, looking across at the Painted Wall,” Noble said. “It’s the highest vertical (cliff) wall in Colorado and a hugely impressive sight. … I have reason to believe the next 20 years are going to be as wonderful as the last 20 years have been.”
Zaenger takes the benefits — spectacular sunrises and scenery, for instance — with drawbacks like fires and minor injuries he’s sustained.
“There’s this ebb and flow of the relationship and that’s what I had with Black Canyon,” he said.
“It’s rich, it’s beautiful, sometimes frustrating, but always glorious.”
