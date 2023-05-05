Lori Rome is scared of house cats. But, as chief of interpretation at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti Recreation Area, she’s dedicated much of her career and free time to learning and sharing knowledge about a much more fearsome feline: the mountain lion. Now, she’s more scared of losing this creature than of the animal itself, and maybe we all should be.

“I've made a lifelong commitment that I will keep talking about lions until the end of my days,” she said at a training session Wednesday, May 3, for new interpretive park staff. 



