Lori Rome is scared of house cats. But, as chief of interpretation at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti Recreation Area, she’s dedicated much of her career and free time to learning and sharing knowledge about a much more fearsome feline: the mountain lion. Now, she’s more scared of losing this creature than of the animal itself, and maybe we all should be.
“I've made a lifelong commitment that I will keep talking about lions until the end of my days,” she said at a training session Wednesday, May 3, for new interpretive park staff.
Nearly a dozen new rangers are getting ready to rove the park and recreation area this summer, in part to help run educational programs teaching guests about the natural resources and wildlife in the area.
The new crew hails from all over and has to learn about these local resources themselves before stepping into the role. I got a taste of what some of that training looks like on Wednesday when Rome let me pop into a lecture she was giving on one of the area’s top predators.
And I learned that mountain lions have a pretty tough life; they’re also an essential piece of the ecosystems they’re part of. And, in my opinion, they’re pretty cute. I wouldn’t want one to sneak up on me in a hot tub and claw the heck out of my head — something that actually happened in Chaffee County this past March — but that’s a whole other story.
According to Rome, this beast’s territory covered most of the continental U.S. and Mexico about 500 years ago, until humans started hunting them like crazy. By the 1970s this territory had shrunk dramatically and was mostly confined to the western states.
But, when the conservation movement started, and people realized maybe killing animals en masse wasn’t the best thing for the ecosystem, that territory started expanding again.
Rome understands the urge to hunt these creatures though, especially before people knew more about them and the environment. They can be terrifying.
Mountain lions are silent stalkers with dense muscle mass, designed to pounce and kill. On the bright side, if you really look like prey to them, it might be all over before you know it. Luckily, we’re not part of their diet.
Across the Colorado Plateau, including in the Black Canyon and Curecanti, these animals are abundant due to the high-and-dry territory and ample prey. They’re almost human-sized, but way more muscular, stretching six to eight feet long and weighing up to 200 pounds.
Rome says they’re top predators, with teeth and claws around two inches long and sandpaper-like tongues that help them clean their kills — animals like elk and deer, or, for a snack, marmots and squirrels.
Their presence helps keep prey populations in check in a similar way as human-managed hunting permits do, preventing animals like deer from repopulating out of control to an unsustainable level. Mountain lions are also picky eaters and may leave a carcass after a few days, providing an appealing meal for scavengers or less-choosy animals like coyotes.
With a vertical jump that can clear buildings and make Shaq look weak, lions can pounce 45 feet horizontally and 15 feet in the air with a running start. But Rome said they have tough lives despite being naturally-armed killers, and these animals are lucky to live a decade. Only around 20% live past age two.
Unlike wolves, who live in packs, mountain lions travel alone, meaning a broken claw or minor injury can be a death sentence.
But they do meet up occasionally, for about two weeks every two years, during which mates may copulate around 70 times per day. Rome makes sure to use the word “copulate” when presenting this fact to guests, knowing most kids won’t know what it means — and leaving them to ask their parents some fun questions.
But, she notes, most of us have a better chance of being struck by lightning, or a falling vending machine, than being killed by a mountain lion, statistically speaking.
If you are attacked, the rangers learned some safety tips: make yourself big, pick up your children (ideally without bending over), yell, punch and fight back — these animals are responsive to our reactions, and people have survived their attacks.
But, if you’re looking for a reason to keep your kids from running ahead of you on trails, feel free to tell them, to a very hungry mountain lion, they just might look like goofy little squirrels.
