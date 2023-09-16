In today’s news, the most “Colorado” thing to ever happen is happening at Montrose’s own Typhoon Farma — a pick-your-own CBD and education event.
It’s harvesting season for the grow operation at 16250 6100 Road, and Typhoon is celebrating the annual crop by hosting an open house for the community. The farm will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17, and the public can stop by to pick out a plant and learn more about its properties.
Chief Operating Officer Ryan Eakes said transparency is one of the farm’s most important values, and the goal of the event is to give the public a chance to learn about the medicinal uses of the plant for health and recovery.
“We’re just trying to demystify the plant,” he said.
Guests can see for themselves the organized rows of hemp plants bred to feature only trace amounts of THC, which is the cannabinoid (group of compounds in a cannabis plant) that provides a high. Instead, Typhoon’s plants maximize CBD or CBG, cannabinoids that provide anti-inflammatory properties.
At the event, visitors can learn all about the farm's annual growth cycle from seed to shelf product, and take home their own plant for $40. With the pick-your-own plants yielding 2-3 pounds of flower (the smokable part of the plant,) Eakes said for a little legwork buyers can harvest $200-$300 worth of CBD.
Typhoon got its start in 2019 when the hemp industry was booming, but Eakes believes it’s one of the last local farms growing the product. Others, he said, dabbled in the trendy business before returning to planting their usual crops.
But Typhoon was always intended to be a hemp farm. Eakes said most years staff plant over 120 acres per year, and harvest once annually. This year, due to uncertainty in the CBD market, they only planted 70.
“I’m quite certain we’ll go back to 122 next year,” Eakes said.
The farm was recently certified organic, meaning no pesticides or herbicides are used in the growing process.
Most of the farm’s products are sold to companies that turn them into end products like tinctures and gummies that can be found in dispensaries around the state and world.
It all starts with the seeds, which Typhoon sources with genetics in mind and grows in a greenhouse before transferring them to the field. Plants are harvested around the middle of October and hung to dry on cables before being run through a modified combine that’s gentle enough to not harm the delicate flowers.
Staff next separate the flower, which is sold to processors who turn it into oil and concentrates and may sell it again to manufacturers, who make the final products like edibles.
Pick-your-own customers can complete a mini-version of this process, with the plants all ready to go. Staff use Christmas tree cutters to chop down guests’ plant of choice, and bag it for them using mesh.
The next step is to hang the whole plant to dry, ideally in a garage or other dry space. Eakes said it’s okay if it gets wet, but this will increase the drying process, which usually takes at least four days in a dry area.
“Typically you dry them until the branches snap,” he said.
Next, harvest the buds, which most people store in a mason jar to “cure.” This process involves opening the jar for a few minutes each day for the first week, and a few minutes every few days for the next 2-3 weeks, to allow for some air exchange.
Then the flower is ready — for whatever you want it for!
Guests at the event can pick up plenty of materials explaining in more detail how to care for their plants, navigate dosing and understand the effects of CBD.
Typhoon is offering both CBD and CBG plants as part of the open house, and Eakes explained “CBD is supposed to be a little bit more of a pain reliever …CBG is more of a — stimulant is the wrong word, but CBG doesn’t relax you as much as CBD.”
However, both still have pain relief and anti-inflammatory properties.
According to one Project CBD pamphlet guests can grab at the event, CBD has strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and can activate serotonin receptors creating anti-depressant effects.
While it doesn’t get you high, it can be used with THC to create a balanced experience — though it can absolutely be used alone as well.
“CBD is a non-toxic, non-euphoric substance that doesn’t make people feel stoned,” the pamphlet explained. “CBD works synergistically with THC. It enhances THC’s painkilling impact while modifying THC’s psychoactivity.”
Consumers should note that while Typhoon’s plants are bred to be under 0.3% THC, the federal limit for hemp plants, users may still test positive for THC in drug tests.
However, those looking to experiment with CBD can find products that have been processed to posses only this cannabinoid.
While growing plants with higher amounts of THC remains illegal in Montrose and Montrose County per the decisions of local government, Eakes said if these rules ever change, the farm would consider growing plants for recreational use and has proven it could do so efficiently.
While he thinks allowing this cultivation, as well as recreational shops, may be a financial boon for the area, he’s not breaking down any doors, and is focused on creating the best CBD plants he can and creating awareness.
“These plants have had a scarlet letter for a long time,” he said. But, he noted, while Typhoon produces the plants for medicinal consumption, other hemp varieties have unlimited promise to replace products like fuel and plastics.
Around here, he thinks the stigma is fading, not despite Montrose’s history, but because of it.
“Montrose is a community with very deep farming roots,” he said. “And farmers treat it just like any other crop.”