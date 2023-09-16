In today’s news, the most “Colorado” thing to ever happen is happening at Montrose’s own Typhoon Farma — a pick-your-own CBD and education event. 

It’s harvesting season for the grow operation at 16250 6100 Road, and Typhoon is celebrating the annual crop by hosting an open house for the community. The farm will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17, and the public can stop by to pick out a plant and learn more about its properties.



