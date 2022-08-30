On a damp summer evening recently, local trail users gathered to continue work on the growing Electric Hills non-motorized trail system west of Montrose, just after Highway 90 becomes gravel.
The trail work was organized by Montrose/Uncompahgre Trails (MUT), a local chapter of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association.
The work session started like many before it, but instead of going home afterward, volunteers lingered at the trailhead for a special treat. Other volunteers had arrived during the work session and set up a pulled pork sandwich supper with beans and Olathe Sweet corn. Alan and Becky Meinhold reached out to MUT and volunteered to provide supper for the work crew.
“Becky and I have been hiking the roads around Electric Hills for over 20 years. When we noticed the new trails being built, we started using them. We’re too old to do trail work in the heat of the summer, so thought purchasing and preparing a meal for the volunteers would be our way of supporting the trails,” Alan said.
Their generous gesture and ones like it are becoming more commonplace.
For the last two years MUT has been organizing volunteer trail building sessions for the Electric Hills trail system. Earlier this year MUT received a $242,000 construction grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife to build out the 17-mile Electric Hills network.
The awarding of the grant was the culmination of seven years of groundwork by MUT to make the trail project a reality. Matching in-kind donations and cash funds for the grant were provided by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), MUT, Montrose County, Renata and Randall Raziano, and Montrose Recreation District. Without the MUT/Montrose County/BLM partnership the project would never have seen the light of day.
Since fall 2020, MUT has been organizing these volunteer trail work sessions. Many of them were done during summer evenings to avoid the heat of day. In three years, more than 100 local volunteers have showed up to build trail and contribute 817 hours of sweat equity.
Another 810 hours were contributed by volunteers from Volunteers of Outdoor Colorado, a state-wide trail advocacy and trail building non-profit. Those hours were the result of two weekends of work by 65 out of town volunteers and a handful of locals.
When completed, the Electric Hills network will be 17 miles of non-motorized trail that can be utilized by mountain bikers, hikers, trail runners, and equestrians. The trailhead parking lot will serve dual purpose as both the parking for Electric Hills trail users and Rimrocker Trail staging.
The land for the parking lot is owned by the BLM, but Montrose County is leasing it to build it out with bathrooms, picnic tables and designated parking. Overnight camping at the trailhead is not permitted, however there are many dispersed camping options beyond the trailhead off Highway 90.
When the volunteer trail building nights began in 2020, primarily mountain bikers showed up to pitch in. The build nights have picked up steam and grown from an average of eight volunteers in 2020 to around 22 in 2022.
The tools and training are provided for the evenings, and local businesses have also stepped up to donate goods for the citizens giving back. Walmart of Montrose has donated food snacks, and The Liquor Store has donated refreshments for the volunteers.
What initially began as a mountain bike-user initiative has expanded, and other users of the trails have begun chipping in. Montrose Surf & Cycle has a Thursday evening running club that opted to put in some trail work one evening. April Kenyon of Montrose is a trail runner and has attended multiple volunteer evenings. When asked what her inspiration was to come out, she said “trail runners and mountain bikers enjoy the same type of trails, so working together to build trails makes sense.”
Volunteers have also been driving in from Ridgway, Delta and the surrounding areas to pitch in. While MUT was awarded a grant to build out the trails, there is still a need for the volunteer nights. Costs are always changing, and volunteer labor can help to offset the fluctuation in these unpredictable expenses.
Scott Vanderplaats of Sweet and Sustainable Single Track has been hired to build the bulk of the trail system. He and his crew are busy building trail this summer.
“Electric Hills will offer more technical trails than Ridgway Area Trails winding through some stellar desert canyon terrain,” Vanderplaats said.
To join for a session, potential volunteers can keep an eye out on the MUT Facebook Page for future events (facebook.com/MontroseMUT). There is currently a volunteer trail building event planned for the afternoon of Labor Day and others likely to follow.
MUT thanked volunteers who have contributed, donors, the Bureau of Land Management Uncompahgre Field Office, Montrose County, Alan and Peggy Meinhold and all stepping forward to help bring these trails to the region.