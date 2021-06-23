Four years after she and fellow religious sect members were arrested, Ika Eden told jurors about the deaths of two young sisters in Norwood.
She still believes sect leader Madani Ceus is Yahweh, said the defendant, who is representing herself after having been restored to legal competency earlier this year. The as-yet unfulfilled visions of codefendants were not wrong, but simply have not yet come to pass, she also said through testimony and questioning defense witnesses.
As for the deceased girls, Hannah Marshall and Makayla Roberts? They were spirits using children’s bodies to throw the group off course, per the defendant’s testimony.
“The abilities they had was working against us,” Ika Eden said, expounding that there is a house of light and a house of darkness, the latter of which is holding people captive even if they are not aware of it.
Makayla and Hannah, who were 10 and 8 when they died, were part of the same sect as Ika Eden. They traveled along with their mother, Nashika Bramble, and the rest of the group from North Carolina for two years before reaching Colorado in 2017.
There, the group met Frederick “Alec” Blair of Norwood, who converted and invited them to live on his rural property.
It was on that farm that summer, in a parked car, the two sisters succumbed to likely starvation, thirst and heat. Ceus had branded them as unclean, banished them to the vehicle and decreed they could not be fed anything she had prepared.
Hannah and Makayla were of the house of darkness, Ika Eden said Tuesday. They had used their powers to interfere with the group’s progress, such as when Makayla psychically turned the hearts of people against the group when Ika Eden was trying to get someone to pay for their groceries at a Whole Foods.
“Those two children were working against the flow of the movement of what we were about. I have no doubt, to this day, Madani (Ceus) is who she is and she’s Yahweh manifested in the flesh and (sect member) Nathaniel Archer is her helper. I still have no doubt,” said Ika Eden, who uses both names, but who in court Tuesday, revealed a different name to the jury and said it meant she was “a creator.” (Archer’s given first name is Ashford.)
Ika Eden is charged with two counts of child abuse resulting in death for allegedly placing Hannah and Makayla at risk of fatal harm and doing nothing to stop it when she knew death would likely result.
Deputy District Attorney Robert Whiting asked Ika Eden if she acknowledged the charges; had been in Colorado; played a role in the young sisters’ lives; helped them become part of the group; had been with them at Blair’s farm, and having had supervisory, teaching, discipline and daily care roles.
Ika Eden replied yes to the questions.
“Do you acknowledge Hannah and Makayla are dead?” Whiting asked.
“No. I acknowledge Makayla and Hannah, their flesh, like a mechanical part of a car, has been damaged,” she replied. “ … those spirits are still alive, but the vehicle that they moved and operated on this earth is perished.”
Everyone born has a spirit “potentate” that controls their bodies, Ika Eden also said. The potentates for Hannah and Makayla are still alive, she said.
Ika Eden also said the girls lived in the car at Blair’s farm, and when asked if making sure they did not leave was part of her role, replied: “When the instruction was given, I followed the instruction.”
The defendant also said Ceus told her if she fed the children, she would risk her own soul. She acknowledged she did not give them food or water, although she passed by the vehicle where they had been banished once a day or more.
Ika Eden said “I suspect that it was,” when Whiting asked if the children died for lack of food and water.
In contrast to Blair, who testified at several prior court proceedings that he feared Ceus and her purported power to “reap” his soul, Ika Eden said she was “definitely not” afraid of Ceus or Archer.
“Did you want Hannah and Makayla to die?” Whiting asked.
“Because it was a time of judgment and because I knew Madani was the guide, because I’d seen how they (girls) operated contrary to the group’s progress … it’s like they caused their own death,” she said.
“They were contrary to what was being done. I knew who they were. The mandate went out and I followed. … I wanted them to reap what they sowed.”
Ika Eden reiterated there is no death, but that the girls’ spirits had shed their flesh.
Whiting referred her to writings she had been addressed to staff at the San Miguel County Jail while in custody there. He asked whether she believed Makayla and Hannah had suffered a just and righteous fate.
“Of course. I wrote it,” she said.
Prior to Whiting’s cross-examination, Ika Eden talked about when the girls stopped being fed.
“I had no doubt … what was mandated, I went with, even though it went against my consciousness,” she said.
Ceus reportedly said anyone who fed the children did so at their own risk. “It wasn’t going to be at my peril,” Ika Eden said.
The children of light are on earth to bring balance, while the children of evil are here to upend the balance, she said.
“That’s why this case is ensuring. This case is an awakening,” Ika Eden said. The group’s downfall had been in believing the end was nigh, and not understanding “things of the spirit take a longer time,” she also said.
Blair previously testified to the group trying to attain “light body,” a spiritual state of being. According to his Tuesday testimony, in summer 2017, some group members journeyed to Bridal Veil Falls and collected water as part of an “activation” process. Some of the water was later given to Ika Eden, who drank it.
The general purpose was to lift him and Ika Eden up and put down Makayla, Blair testified. After this time, both Makala and Hannah were treated as unclean. They were banished to the car, around which a perimeter was drawn that no one was to cross.
When a juror asked if Ika Eden had advocated for the girls’ release, or that they be given food and water, Blair said “I don’t recall that happening at any time.”
On Sept. 8, 2017, Blair’s worried father paid a visit to the property. Eventually, Blair admitted there were two dead children in the car; his father called authorities, who arrested Blair, Ceus, Archer and Ika Eden. (Bramble was captured a few days later, after leaving the property because she, too, had been isolated to a vehicle at that point.)
Ika Eden on Tuesday said she hadn’t expected to be arrested, because throughout two years of law enforcement encounters, nothing had ever happened to the group. She did not believe it would happen “even with the passing of the two children,” she said.
“All our spirits, they threw us under the bus,” Ika Eden said. Had the members been told the two girls would die, consciousness would have resisted the spirit, she said.
By her testimony, her name once was Carol Sutherland, but in 2008, after she joined Ceus and Archer’s group, her name became Sandalphon — meaning “happy feet”— and also “Kara,” meaning “to cry out,” she said. The spirit of Sandalphon is her potentate, who speaks through her, per testimony.
As others testified to previously, Ika Eden moved from Florida to an apartment in North Carolina with Ceus, Archer, Bramble and others, where they awaited the end of the world.
In testimony before his mother took the stand, Christopher Sutherland said his mother became deeply involved in Ceus and Archer’s teachings and moved to North Carolina with his younger sister, Hannah Joy Sutherland, and brother, Cory Sutherland.
Christopher eventually learned from a sect defector where his family was and, with his father, went to get his sister. He said because she was a minor, she shouldn’t have been subjected to what he understood living conditions to be.
Ika Eden was “shocked to see me,” he said, adding he was angry at the state in which he found his sister — gaunt, head shaved, wearing strange robes.
He removed Hannah Joy from the apartment, but Cory was of age and opted to stay to protect their mother.
“I wish I would have grabbed my mom and brother too,” Christopher said.
Before she left her Seventh-day Adventist teachings for Ceus’, Ika Eden was head of the choir, he said. “She was a Yahweh-fearing woman,” Christopher testified.
Ika Eden asked if it was possible the move to North Carolina was “a truth.”
Later, she also asked Hannah Joy if it was possible the reason for the move had been a misunderstanding as far as the timing of foretold events. “Is it possible that, providentially, things were going to go slower?”
Her daughter answered yes.
In June of 2015, when the end did not arrive as foretold, and the group was evicted from the apartment, it hit the road. “We were directed where to go … by the Cosmos, that is,” Ika Eden testified.
Although she was not imbued with special abilities like other group members, Ika Eden said she could — and would — tell other people who they had been in past lives and who their spirits were.
Hannah and Makayla had some abilities, she indicated, but were putting the group “awry” and Ceus wept over it. The leader asked the children “’Do you want to go in the Purge?’” the defendant testified. “We thought that the Purge was at hand.”
Steadfast belief
Once jailed in San Miguel County in 2017, Ika Eden fasted for 20 days. She also said she connected spiritually with Ceus/ Yahweh, who healed her of a heart valve problem.
Ika Eden further testified that she was ordered to write a book “on patents and things” and when she began, she wrote automatically from right to left — and also left the script where a deputy would find and confiscate it, because it was meant to be.
“It was told to me I am the creator of Yahweh (Ceus). I am the Big Bang,” Ika Eden said. As she began explaining how she knelt, thinking it could not be, prosecutors successfully objected on grounds of relevance.
Prior to detailing the progression of her beliefs, Ika Eden questioned San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Dan Covault, who had responded to the scene in 2017 and who was the prosecution’s advisory witness.
Was there any physical evidence, she asked, whether she had directed the children to the car?
“No. There was nothing of that sort,” Covault said.
When asked if there was physical evidence she had deprived them of food or water, or physical evidence she had caused them harm, he also said no.
On cross-examination, Whiting asked whether there was any physical evidence at all of harm to the girls.
There was, Covault said: their bodies. There was also evidence Ika Eden — though now plumper than she was the day of her arrest — had been eating. Investigators found bowls of beans, the spoons still in them, said Covault, who previously testified authorities had recovered about 160 pounds of usable dry goods from the farm.
Although physical evidence of repeated illegal behavior would be hard to come by, Covault said there was testimonial evidence, corroborated by investigation — and that the girls’ bodies are evidence of repeated illegal conduct.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
