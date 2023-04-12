When Luz Marquez returned to her Heritage Estates home Wednesday morning, she was prepared for an ordinary day. What she found was water — lots of it, pooling in her backyard, flowing under a raised shed, and carving small trenches through her parking area to dump the gravel there into the street.
This was not going to be an ordinary day.
As in 2019, when runoff overflowed the creek and ditches behind the manufactured home community, a localized deluge left the neighborhood soaked and muddy.
“My mom’s house, it came all the way to her back door. I was scared (that) from all this water, the pressure was going to push the home. … It was way too much,” Marquez said Wednesday afternoon, as she shoveled and swept gravel out of the street, so water could flow off. “I was freaking out. I was like, if this keeps coming, this pressure’s just going to wash us all out.”
Montrose County had been anticipating flooding this year, based on high snowpack and the potential for a quick melt and runoff. The county was getting sand and sandbags ready for distribution, cleaning ditches and had a contractor lined up for the work.
But the water came even sooner than expected.
“It came a little quicker than we thought,” Montrose County Road and Bridge Superintendent Brandon Wallace said, as he and other county staff worked at Heritage Estates. “We watched all night and it decided it really wanted to release. We were trying to get a game plan to clear out some of these drainage ditches cleaned out to alleviate some of this water.”
Montrose County was on alert for weeks, in light of intense snowpack, which just weeks ago stood at record highs in parts of the Gunnison River Basin. (See the March 22 Daily Press.)
Montrose County Emergency Manager Scott Hawkins in March said a quick warmup could bring flooding. Indeed, Wednesday brought temperatures close to 80 degrees — and the water came gushing, flooding Happy Canyon Creek at Heritage Estates and pushing ditches toward the max throughout the area, including just down Marine Road at a nearby nursery and green waste site.
“We knew this was going to be an issue. We had a game plan of cleaning the ditch anyway,” Hawkins said Wednesday, in between directing people who arrived to check gas lines at Heritage Estates.
“It’s definitely something that happens in western Colorado and certainly, we’ve had a tremendous snow year. This is part of that spring runoff,” Montrose County Communications Director Katie Yergensen said.
The water came roaring about a week sooner than was expected, upending the county’s plans to clear out drainage ditches when things are a bit drier. “The water just beat us to it. We really thought we had a little bit bigger window to get it cleaned when it was dry,” Hawkins said.
The county already had discussions with a contractor, the Army Corps of Engineers (which manages the natural drainage formed by Happy Canyon Creek) and the landowner at Heritage Estates. Hawkins said the county will continue its work, but is now contending with more water filling the ditches, as well as focusing on other areas of concern.
“This is not the last of the flooding that we’re going to see this spring,” Yergensen said.
“It’s the start of it,” added Hawkins.
Runoff not only brought localized flooding to Heritage Estates, but on Tuesday, it washed out portions of Dave Wood Road, as well as parts of Big Cimarron Road and, later, Little Cimarron Road. Wednesday morning, road and bridge crews were also responding to other types of hazards, including clearing a large boulder that came down on Y11 Road on the West End.
Yergensen reminded people who live in flood-prone areas to undertake mitigation work and take advantage of the sand and sandbags the county is providing. As well, they should have emergency evacuation plans in place as a precaution — having ready to go the essentials, medication, pet food, electronic device chargers, etc. they will need if ever they are ordered to evacuate.
Yergensen further reminds the public to sign up for emergency notifications, too. Montrose County now uses the Genasys Emergency Management notification technology, which replaced the old provider, CodeRed, in January.
“If you do live in a floodplain, make sure you know that. … Be prepared. If you don’t have flood insurance, it may seem a little bit late, but it is something that’s worth exploring. It’s that self-mitigation that’s incredibly important,” said Yergensen.
Hawkins also urged people to keep their ditches and culverts cleaned out, to the extent possible. He also cautioned people with livestock to have a plan in place in the event of flooded pastures.
Marquez said the county’s response to the flooding was better than it had been in 2019, when Happy Canyon Creek also overflowed its banks. That time, yards were left in standing water for a few days, prompting a neighborhood meeting and an apology from commissioners.
Marquez said that when she got home from her gym Wednesday morning, she had planned to go unclog a drainage hole. It was too late. “It was already starting to come. That’s when I called emergency,” she said.
Marquez also had to rearrange her work day as she got to clearing debris and the drainage path for the water. She said she wanted to be prepared in case there is more flooding.
“I was just afraid it was going to keep coming and coming and coming.”