It's "just the beginning" for career-focused MCSD program

MCSD students demonstrating their skills in the automotive field at an extracurricular Skills USA event. (Courtesy photo/MCSD)

Last school year the Montrose County School District unveiled a new set of elective programs geared toward getting students career-ready, and after early success officials are shooting for a lofty goal: 100% participation among secondary (middle and high school) students.

Plenty needs to happen to meet that goal, including the addition of more programs and classes. But so far, District Career and College Readiness Program Manager John Steele is happy with how the Career Pathways program is going — and the direction it’s headed. 



