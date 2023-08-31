It's "just the beginning" for career-focused MCSD program

Last school year the Montrose County School District unveiled a new set of elective programs geared toward getting students career-ready, and after early success officials are shooting for a lofty goal: 100% participation among secondary (middle and high school) students.
Plenty needs to happen to meet that goal, including the addition of more programs and classes. But so far, District Career and College Readiness Program Manager John Steele is happy with how the Career Pathways program is going — and the direction it’s headed.
While Steele said the district has offered state-certified Career Technical Education (CTE) courses for over 20 years, last semester was the first time it pivoted to offering comprehensive, sequenced Career Pathways programs.
The pathways, some courses for which fall under CTE, allow students to choose a career-focused program of study and take a sequence of elective courses in that field over the course of their time in school.
“While we previously had CTE course offerings, we lacked the intentionality, “road map” and comprehensive plan we now have,” district Public Information Officer Matt Jenkins said via email.
Under Pathways, rather than taking random electives each year, students can choose from 16 programs of study and take classes that build on each other.
For example, Steele said first-year students in the Architecture and Construction program may earn their OSHA cards and complete mini-units on skilled trades like HVAC and plumbing, then progress through the years to completing projects like building a shed.
The courses are broken into 16 programs of study that fall under six clusters: Business, Marketing and Public Administration; Health Sciences, Criminal Justice and Safety; Arts, Media and Information Technology, Education and Human Services; Outdoor Industry, Agriculture and Tourism; and Skilled Trades and Engineering.
Steele noted students’ schedules are flexible, and taking Pathways classes doesn’t take away from the ability to take other electives, like band. He also said students can switch pathways at any time, as much as they want.
“Students can change their mind at any point. It’s a totally flexible system,” he said.
The program was designed to fit into students’ coursework no matter their plans for after high school. Each pathway teaches skills that will be beneficial to students whether they plan to go directly into the field, or further their education with a trade school certification or college degree.
For example, a student in the Health Science program can earn their certified nursing assistant or emergency medical technician credentials through the high school program and enter the field upon graduation. Or, they could complete the high school program and pursue a four-year degree in nursing or a pre-medical program.
Jenkins noted the majority, around 75%, of Montrose County’s population doesn’t have a four-year college degree, and it’s silly to plan a high school curriculum that assumes all students will pursue one.
Instead, the Pathways program seeks to prepare students to find well-paying, high-quality jobs immediately while simultaneously enabling them to seek higher education.
“The purpose of all this is to prepare kids for what they do after they leave our classrooms,” Jenkins said.
While all CTE classes the schools now offer fit into pathways, not all pathways programs are CTE, though they all follow a similar structure. Steele said this is because programs must meet certain requirements to get the official designation and funding, including getting certifications for educators, and not all programs have or need this.
Steele didn’t have participation numbers for Pathways this year or last, but CTE enrollment is reported to the state, and last year there were around 1,000 enrollments — though students who took multiple CTE electives are counted for each class they signed up for.
But Steele does have an ultimate goal for Pathways participation: 100%.
He said to get there, the district needs to add more middle school classes to fit the program, like Centennial’s engineering and robotics course that feeds nicely into the skilled trades and engineering cluster.
“This is just the beginning, and this program will continue to evolve and grow and change as we try to meet students' needs and desires,” he said.
Between Montrose and Olathe High Schools and Peak Virtual Academy, the district offers 11 official CTE programs, the most popular being Business, Management and Marketing with 354 enrollments at Montrose High and 113 at Olathe.
While some programs may only be offered at one school, students are allowed to enroll in any Pathways course in the district, and Steele said organizing transportation between schools is another future goal.
So far, he said, “ the reception has been overwhelmingly positive,” and now the focus is on fine-tuning and expanding the schools' offerings to meet the demands of the students and workforce.
