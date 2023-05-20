When two Montrose High School students spotted the golden retriever by the bench outside the counseling office they would say “Look there’s Kenzie, it must be Therapy Dog Thursday."
All year MHS has had furry visitors on Thursdays. Though Kenzie greets students in the hall on their way to and from lunch, other dogs visit classes at the invitation of teachers. Those visitors range from Layla, a 4-pound miniature Yorkshire terrier to Aspen, a fluffy white 140-pound white Pyrenees. Some of the dogs are purebred, some are rescues and all are well-behaved and very friendly.
They are all members of Morning Star Therapy Dogs, a local therapy dog group here in Montrose. The dogs are all certified through national therapy dog groups.
Therapy Dog Thursdays at Montrose High was begun several years ago by high school counselor Krista Brundage after she attended a workshop back in 2015 through the American School Counseling Association (ASCA) on the benefits of interactions with dogs to relieve stress from trauma.
Brundage asked Morning Star Therapy Dogs to bring dogs to the school after an accidental death of a student several years ago, to support staff and students through the grieving process.
Her poling of students and faculty showed overwhelming positive reactions to the visits. Students reported feeling less stressed and less sad after petting the dogs as well as by just seeing them in class and in school. The responders asked for more therapy dog visits, which led to Therapy Dog Thursdays this year.
Over the past year, reactions and feedback have been overwhelmingly positive from students and staff alike. Students have said: “this is the highlight of my week” and one student who found out it was the dogs' last visit of the year said, “this will be my last visit; I am a graduating senior."
Tony Cimaglio, a school counselor said, “I enjoyed seeing the excitement of the dogs when staff or students approached, knowing that they had a job to do. I also appreciated the kindness of their handlers, who became familiar faces over the year."
There has been feedback that the dogs could be a possible distraction from the focus of school, so in honoring that, no one is required to interact with a dog and teachers decide whether they would like dogs in their classes by filling out a request each week.
The dogs visit other schools, Montrose Regional Library and they are at hospice patients' homes and nursing and assisted living facilities.
Do you think your dog would be a good therapy dog? If so, practice sessions for the certification test will be held in June, for more information please contact Sue at 970-596-9343 or Joy 970-240-1561 or Marcia 970-209-3891.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone