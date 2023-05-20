When two Montrose High School students spotted the golden retriever by the bench outside the counseling office they would say “Look there’s Kenzie, it must be Therapy Dog Thursday."

All year MHS has had furry visitors on Thursdays. Though Kenzie greets students in the hall on their way to and from lunch, other dogs visit classes at the invitation of teachers. Those visitors range from Layla, a 4-pound miniature Yorkshire terrier to Aspen, a fluffy white 140-pound white Pyrenees. Some of the dogs are purebred, some are rescues and all are well-behaved and very friendly. 



