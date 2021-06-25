The J.C. Penney store in the River Landing Shopping Center that has been shuttered for nearly a year will be liquidated on July 1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and July 2 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Various items, including display cases, desks and shopping carts, will be open for the public to take. No merchandise is available.
The products are not priced individually, but the liquidation's organizers are requesting donations to Montrose's two food banks, Sharing Ministries or Shepard's Hand.
A J.C. Penney store had been in various locations in Montrose since 1912. The store was in the Hodges building at the intersection of Townsend Ave. and Main St. until 1984, two years before a fire destroyed the building. They moved to another location but left in 1998.
J.C. Penney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2020 and announced closures of 154 stores, including the Montrose location, on June 4.
Hobby Lobby has signed a lease for the building and is expected to open to the public sometime in early 2022.
