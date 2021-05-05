City council members voted unanimously Tuesday evening during the May 4 regular meeting for the appointment of J. David Reed onto the city council.
Reed will be filling the vacancy left by former council member Roy Anderson for the District III seat in April.
City Clerk Lisa DelPiccolo administered the oath of office to the new District III City Council representative.
Mayor Doug Glaspell and council members Barbara Bynum and Dave Frank congratulated and welcomed Reed.
Bynum thanked both candidates, Charlane Oswald and J. David Reed, for applying to the position. “We had some amazing applicants who all have a heart for serving Montrose,” said Bynum.
Frank said the decision wasn’t an easy one. “We had two incredible candidates who stepped forward.”
Reed joined the current council members in his new seat for the duration of the meeting and thanked the city council for the vote.
“Thank you for placing me in this position,” said Reed at the end of the meeting. “I look forward to working together with all of you and the city administration and staff.”
Affordable housing, development of employment opportunities resulting in a livable wage, crime reduction, homelessness and diversity are significant issues Reed wants to focus on for Montrose during his term.
More information on District III Representative J. David Reed can be read at https://bit.ly/33fWyZc.
