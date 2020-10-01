Jail escapee eludes law enforcement in river, raises questions of furlough

On Aug. 24 at about 3 p.m., officers of the Delta Police Department responded to Bill Heddles Recreation Center to apprehend a male party by the name of Daniel Lewis Biszant, who had outstanding warrants for his arrest.
One of those warrants was for escape from the Delta County Jail, when he left for a court-approved medical furlough to have staples removed from his head and didn’t come back within the two-hour time frame he was given.
According to the arrest affidavit on the incident, Biszant fled to the Gunnison River behind Tractor Supply.
“While walking towards the Fort, Officer Music noticed Daniel to be in the Gunnison River by the Four Season Trailer Park,” Officer Andy Braslin reported in the affidavit. “I advised Units to respond to that side of the river. Daniel did see the other units and started walking towards the south bank.”
Detective Sgt. Lang pursued Biszant in the river for some time, but Biszant continued to evade law enforcement by running up stream and swimming back down repeatedly.
Later commenting on the incident, Delta Police Chief Luke Fedler said it had been a tricky situation. They couldn’t use tasers due to the water, and they couldn’t use pepper spray due to the risk of causing Biszant to drown.
It was eventually thanks to K-9 Raico that Biszant was apprehended.
“Finally, we pinned him up against the shore, he kept resisting arrest,” Fedler said. “He was told numerous times that the dog would bite him, and the dog ended up biting him, so he was taken into custody again on his warrant, plus some new charges.”
As the arrest affidavit stated, Biszant was charged with assaulting an officer, as he kicked one in the chest during his resistance.
Biszant was returned to the Delta County Jail once more, until he was bailed out on a personal reconnaissance bond on Monday, Sept. 21.
In regards to the whole situation, both Fedler and Delta County Undersheriff Quinn Archibeque made statements of their disagreement on the court-ordered medical furlough that allowed Biszant to escape in the first place, as the furlough was unsupervised and Biszant was simply told to return to the jail in two hours, which he specifically had a record of not doing.
“It’s been frustrating for us,” Fedler said. “The resources that went into that, plus the danger. It was a dangerous situation in the river.”
Throughout the situation, the police department, sheriff’s office and Delta Fire Department all had to participate, engaging in what Fedler saw to be a very easy to avoid situation.
According to Archibeque, the order to release Biszant on a two-hour medical furlough did come from the court, though he couldn’t state which judge ordered it at the time. At the time that Biszant’s furlough was ordered, the sheriff’s office had a lack of “manpower,” according to Archibeque, to escort Biszant. Archibeque claimed he was against the furlough at that time, stating later that it was against better judgment.
“He’s one of those that we try to tell the DA’s office, we try to tell the courts that there’s certain people that we feel pretty strongly about, that we would like to see them not get PR bonds and furloughs,” Archibeque said. “It seems like every time he gets out, he won’t come back to court for his warrants and it continues to ramp up every time.”
Archibeque said he’s concerned that Biszant’s resistance will escalate further each time until the point that law enforcement finds themselves in a truly violent situation that could have been avoided.
“It’s not uncommon,” Archibeque said in regards to the unsupervised furlough. “It doesn’t happen all the time but it’s not uncommon. That one was granted by the judge and it was against people’s better judgment.”
