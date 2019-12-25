Montrose Jail Ministries’ volunteers want to help those in jail, with the idea doing so can help them stay on the right side of the bars.
The nonprofit has been in place for about 20 years and works in tandem with the charity Shepherd’s Hand and the secular nonprofit, Lighthouse Inc., both more recent organizations.
“As far as Montrose Jail Ministries, they not only coordinate and work with inmates, but they work with the families of those incarcerated,” Garey Martinez of Shepherd’s Hand said.
His nonprofit, which serves meals to the hungry and provides other limited services, is not the same as Jail Ministries, but the two assist one another, and Lighthouse, which provides temporary, overnight emergency shelter during winter months. The three are looking to eventually come under one umbrella.
“They work with individuals while they’re in jail and counsel them,” Martinez said.
Jim Renfrow, who worked to establish Montrose Jail Ministries with others two decades ago, said it is nondenominational and affords a way for volunteers to get into the jail to work with people.
The ministry holds English and Spanish services for male and female inmates who want to attend, including those held in maximum security. Two days a week, the ministry offers life skills classes for men and women in the jail.
“That is basically trying to teach people how to live in today’s society,” Renfrow said.
The volunteers try to get a sense of who is motivated to change and help them avoid sliding back into situations and behavior that led to them being jailed, he said.
Renfrow sensed that in one young man, who upon release, was having trouble finding a job. Renfrow gave him advice and proper clothing, on the condition that he listen to everything he was told — including the order to get a better haircut.
Renfrow took the young man to a business and made him go inside, even though there were no openings. When he emerged, it was with a job.
The younger man took very seriously his new manager’s admonition to show up, no matter what. The next thing Renfrow knew, though, the man was in jail — he had missed court. It turned out he was so unprepared in life that he had not realized he could have, and should have, shown the court’s order to his boss an arranged to have time off work, Renfrow said.
“If you take an individual who is lost when he goes in and he gets all of these negative influences and then you turn him loose … what’s the chance of him going straight?” Martinez said. “Pretty nil.”
A person freshly released from jail may lack even the most critical essentials. Some have no housing options at all and the jail ministry can in some cases provide temporary shelter. Sometimes, inmates who are being released lack even basic clothing appropriate for the weather, Martinez said, recounting a man who was being released at 11 one night, into 10-degree weather. He had been booked into jail in July and left it with the light shirt and shorts he had been wearing at the time.
The ministry helped him get proper gear.
As for sleeping arrangements, these can be similar to what the other charities provide people who either choose to stay out or have no choice: a sleeping bag, a body bag lined with cardboard and a space blanket.
“They always need food, so I have a bag (prepared),” Martinez said, adding that Shepherd’s Hand, Lighthouse and the jail ministry work on similar missions.
“We’re first responders — what happens when someone is in jail? What happens to their family? That is what we address. We would like to be long-term counselors, but we really need a permanent home,” he said.
Jesus Bikes is another component of Montrose Jail Ministries. This nonprofit repairs donated bicycles and provides them to needy people, so they can have some mode of transportation.
At present, Jesus Bikes needs more bikes to work on, Renfrow said.
The ministry has also provided gas and bus tickets and, with the Lions Club, eyeglasses, Renfrow said. It further allowed other charities to be under its umbrella until they could attain nonprofit status for themselves.
“It’s about meeting people’s needs,” Renfrow said.
The ministry’s ideal is to keep people from going back to jail.
With counseling and some degree of mentorship, recidivism can decrease, Martinez said.
“You can sometimes reason with them and sometimes you can’t, but at least you have the opportunity to talk with them,” Martinez said.
Volunteers do not have to be people of faith, but they must clear a background check and adhere to jail rules and regulations.
“Some of it is faith-based, some of it is general, just listening. We actually listen to them and we talk to them about life issues. That’s kind of important to them, especially if they are interested in rehabilitating,” Martinez said.
“I think they are trying to do the best they can,” Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said. “I am blessed with what they do back there for the inmates. If we can save a few of them, it’s well worth it. A lot of them need that type of thing, too. It does help.”
To help Montrose Jail Ministries, mail a donation to P.O Box 964, Montrose CO 81402.
