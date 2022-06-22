Jail overhaul underway with design, engineering firm selected

A long-awaited — and badly needed — jail renovation took a big step forward when Montrose County commissioners last week hired a firm to conduct the engineering and design phase.
The formal bid award was to Wold Architects and Engineers for $396,650. The firm, which has extensive experience with correctional facilities, will deliver a schematic design, including a cost estimate based on square footage; design development and construction documents upon which to base an expansion of the Montrose County Jail’s booking area and a kitchen renovation.
The bid was for an all-inclusive, turnkey proposal and the amount is in the county’s annual budget. Work is expected to be completed by the end of next February.
“We’ve got to get it done,” Commissioner Keith Caddy said Wednesday, June 15.
Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard previously told the Montrose Daily Press that the jail remodel would entail 10 holding cells in the booking area, allowing for better monitoring of inmates, including those deemed higher-risk. The kitchen area has not been improved since 1997 — and a renovation has been in the plans for years preceding Lillard’s tenure as sheriff.
“The booking area is very small right now. If we had to have two or three (inmates) at the same time, it would back us up. As far as design goes, it would help us a lot being able to (better) monitor those high-risk inmates,” Lillard said in March.
“We need it so we can monitor inmates so they don’t end up harming themselves. It would make it easier on our staff too, to monitor them.”
Wold in its bidding document said that, based on the increase in construction costs since 2019, it would recommend a construction budget that — with a contingency built in — would total $5.5 million for the actual booking area renovation and kitchen upgrade.
The money the county approved last week is for the design, architectural and engineering work, which was to begin pretty much as soon as commissioners authorized the contract.
The schematic design is to start this month and is estimated to take eight weeks. The design development, followed by construction documents, come next and each are estimated to take 12 weeks, according to Wold’s bidding documents.
“We know that government services cannot simply cease operations to allow construction to occur,” Wold’s statement of qualifications reads.
The document says its staff have the experience necessary for the unique needs of jails, such as 24-hour operation of mechanical and electrical systems. Wold’s work in correctional facilities includes projects in Adams, El Paso and Denver counties, as well as a safety and security assessment of the Pitkin County Jail.
Commissioners here approved the contract unanimously.
“We need to protect the county and the folks that end up in our jail,” Commissioner Roger Rash said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.