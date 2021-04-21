A Naturita man was ordered to spend 60 days in jail as part of four-year probationary sentence he is to serve under the deferred judgment granted to him for attempted sexual assault on a child.
Morgan Riley, now 23, declined to speak during sentencing Monday, but when District Judge Keri Yoder announced the jail term, he teared up and asked for a few hours with his mother.
Yoder said no. “This is the punishment piece,” she said.
Riley was charged last year with two counts of sexual assault on a child, arising from reports he had sexually abused two girls younger than 15 when he was more than four years older than they were. He pleaded to one count of attempted sexual assault on a child and under the plea agreement’s deferred judgment provision, if he completes the terms of his sentence, no conviction will enter.
Monday, the girl’s mother begged Yoder not to let what Riley did go unpunished. The woman was worried that Riley would not have to register as a sex offender, although it was later clarified that he must do so. (If he completes the deferral, Riley could petition to de-register.)
The girl’s mother also said Riley should not be allowed to serve on a community volunteer fire department/ambulance service, despite his training in that kind of work, because it poses a risk to children. Riley, she said, should never be allowed to hold a job that entails a position of trust.
“Other children need to be protected,” the woman said. “… I’m asking for justice to be served.”
Deputy District Attorney Rob Whiting said what Riley did will have a lifelong effect on the girls, but that prosecutors had offered a deferred judgment to give Riley a chance.
Riley has a mild intellectual disability and suffered a traumatic brain injury, Whiting later said. He suggested that Riley receive credit against any useful public service hours that would be imposed by completing the necessary training to be certified in wildland firefighting. With that, Riley could be employed based on his skills, but would not be working for a community fire department.
Whiting further said Riley is required to do far more than simply not reoffend: He is to receive the maximum level of supervision, intensive sex offender treatment, will undergo polygraphs and must meet several stringent requirements.
Whiting also noted Riley’s substance abuse problem, saying that it fuels his illegal conduct — and that it is intense, considering that Riley continues testing positive for methamphetamine.
Whiting sought four years of community corrections as a condition of probation, but Yoder ultimately determined that would be an illegal sentence, because there is no mechanism to allow for it.
Public defender Kori Zapletal also argued there was no authority to impose a community-based sentence like commcorr in the case at hand. The lack of appropriate treatment in Naturita should not be held against her client, she also said.
Zapletal argued for probation as a condition of the deferred judgment, citing Riley’s relative lack of a criminal history, community support, his work as a volunteer firefighter, family support, his age and medical needs.
Yoder acknowledged what it took for the victim’s mother to speak up in court. She said it was not appropriate for Riley to have had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old child and what he had done had severely affected the girl.
Yoder also said his continued drug use concerned her.
“You’ve got to get through these issues. You can’t act that way and you need to get clean,” she told Riley.
Yoder imposed four years of intensive supervised probation and ordered Riley to register as a sex offender. He cannot access the internet without authorization from his probation team; cannot view or possess sexually explicit material, or patronize places that sell such material; must complete sex-offender specific treatment; cannot have contact with anyone under 18 without prior approval; must eschew alcohol and drugs and is subject to random drug testing.
Riley was also ordered to complete 100 hours of useful public service and to pay $5,378 in fines and court costs.
Yoder imposed 60 days in jail because of the “fairly aggravated nature” of Riley’s conduct.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
