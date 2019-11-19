A roughly $4 million jail renovation plan — aimed at increasing space and efficiency in holding cells — could be included in Montrose County’s 2021 budget.
Originally, the capital construction money was to have been included in the 2020 budget, but with new regulations and rules for jails coming online, plus a new jail administrator, it was decided to gather more information to ensure the renovation is the best it can be.
“Now that we have a new jail administrator, before we did more, we wanted to be sure he and the sheriff were in full agreement, facility-wise, with the plans,” Montrose County Manager Ken Norris said, in a Monday followup conversation about information he presented last week to the Montrose Regional Council of Governments.
The jail’s remodel is to include shifting office space and making changes in the jail’s kitchen, which will create more space for more holding cells. The jail needs holding cells with higher visibility, and needs to make them appropriate for holding inmates for a little bit longer, so they can be better assessed before being placed into general population or special housing.
“We just simply didn’t have those,” Norris said.
“With the new reorganization and proposed modification, we created a lot of new holding cells that are visible to the booking personnel.”
That will increase safety for inmates who are at risk from suicidal tendencies or drug or alcohol intoxication, Norris said.
Several jail studies in recent years have recommended internal expansion to accommodate operational needs, as well as newer federal inmate classifications. The classifications pertain to how and where inmates are housed, for example, male and female, maximum security, or special housing.
The coming budgetary allocation for the internal upgrade also was to include money for increasing the number of in-house medical hours available for inmates.
Jail Administrator Dean McNulty previously said community growth means increasing arrests and, therefore, more holding cells and related professional services are necessary.
Regular cell space within the 152-bed jail was deemed sufficient for the time being; the building is designed to allow for more pods to be added when it is deemed necessary and when there is funding.
“A correctional facility is basically another form of community infrastructure and it needs to evolve and modernize like everything else,” McNulty said previously.
“There were just a lot of rules and regulations we’re trying to comply with,” Norris said Monday.
“We needed Sheriff (Gene) Lillard and Administrator McNulty in 100 percent agreement before we spent anymore. They will spend a lot of time looking at regulations and new designs to make sure when we do spend the money, it is just exactly what we need.”
New regulations have come into play since the last jail study was done, Norris also said.
The internal remodel is expected to help meet any new standards.
“It’s not a whole new jail pod, but it does provide some additional area we feel would be sufficient for now,” said Norris.
“We want to be really careful, so when we pull the trigger on it, it’s the precise solution that we need. … As long as we comply with rules and regulations, this remodel could be good for as many years as possible.”
