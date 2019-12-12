The deal that US President Trump and Japan Prime Minister Abe hammered out months ago has finally passed its last hurdle. The parliamentary body called the National Diet, much like the US Senate, gave its final approval to the pact this week. Trump is expected to sign the pact shortly. The US Congress need not be a party to the pact, so it is effectively a done deal.
Under the agreement, Japan will remove tariffs on $7 billion is US farm goods. That includes reductions on beef, pork, wine, and cheese, among others.
Western Slope cattle growers greeted the news as an important policy change that will help area cattle producers.
Robbie LeValley, Delta County administrator and member of the Colorado Beef Council said, “The US-Japan trade agreement will lower the tariff for beef in Japan from 38.5% to 9%. Japan is an important export market and this will expand the opportunities for additional volume to be placed in Japan, thus improving prices for producers here in Western Colorado.”
Japan is the fourth largest trade partner for the US, but it is our third largest farm importer. Market forecasters expect the total 2019 exports to Japan to be around $12.5 billion.
Zandon Bray, the newly elected member of the Colorado Farm Bureau board from Montrose County, made this comment about the deal, “The finalization of the trade deal between the US and Japan is a good thing for cattle producers in Colorado. It’s very important to increase market access for producers in a world of uncertain trade negotiations and this deal does that. Japan is already the US’s 3rd largest farm buyer, despite no trade agreement, so this will solidify the agreement and help the market grow. However, as great as this US and Japan deal is, we still need to pass USMCA.”
Regarding the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA), news out of Washington this week indicates that, despite all the wrangling over impeachment, the House Democrats and the White House are on the “verge of announcing a handshake deal on the USMCA,” according to sources involved in the discussions.
Speaker Pelosi is reviewing changes made during the last meeting between US Trade Rep Robert Lighthizer and Jesus Seade who speaks for the Mexican Government.
US ag exports should get a boost, with Mexico alone, being a huge customer, as the top destination for corn, dairy, poultry, eggs, distillers grains, and rice. Mexico is the third-largest buyer for 25 other product groups including pork, wheat, and soybeans.
