Johnson Elementary Physical Education teachers Kate Taylor (far left) and Paul Beller (center) led the small group of MCSD elementary students in an introductory snowshoeing class at the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park on Dec. 18, 2021.
(Courtesy/Kate Taylor)
Students walked first on a groomed snowshoeing trail before exploring into deeper snow.
A small group of students — many without snowshoeing experience — traversed trails at the Black Canyon National Park — on Dec. 18, 2021. The trip was organized through Outer Range, which is the Montrose County School District’s new outdoor education learning center.
The Johnson Elementary School students strapped on their snowshoes and started on a groomed trail. They then broke off into a single-track trail, breaking into two groups. Program coordinators then asked the students what they learned during their experience.
“They all seem to have a bunch of fun actually,” Kate Taylor, physical education teacher at Johnson Elementary, said. “We have a lot of them that want to do it again.” The trip and activity capitalizes on the school district’s intent with Outer Range, which is a campus on MCSD property.
Part of the philosophy with Outer Range is to help students develop a “pivot and respond” response to intense and immediate conditions in the outdoors while preparing them for elements they can experience in nature.
“We want to help all the youth in our community really be immersed in our place and where we live in our surrounding area,” Kiersten Brown, program coordinator for Outer Range, said. “It’s all about getting out and appreciating the national park that we have in our town or appreciating the national land they have around us as well.”
Another trip is planned for this Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per session, which covers equipment and snacks. If cost is an issue, scholarship funding for the trip is potentially available through partners within the community.
“We don’t want anybody to not come because of a financial burden,” Brown said.
