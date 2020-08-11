Jesus Bikes delivers bicycles to children at Haven House Monday; Still looking for bicycle helmets

Children at the Haven House received new bicycles from Jesus Bikes Monday, August 10. After selecting which bicycle they wanted, they took a group photo in front of the building. From left: David, Nick, Ariann, Mckenzy, Solara, McKayla, Taylor, Colten, Joss, Alaina and Ryan.
It was Christmas in August for children at Olathe’s Haven House as members from Jesus Bikes delivered bicycles to the facility Monday morning.
Thirty-six children currently live at Haven House and had the opportunity to look through various bicycles before picking the one right for them.
Nichole Guest, resource developer at Haven House, said she appreciated this donation to families because it shows them the community cares about them.
“A lot of the kids who come here have lost their possessions, so to have them get something new or something they lost in a tragic way obviously is a blessing to their lives,” Guest said. “It’s a big deal to them to get things like this.”
Receiving the bicycles is a reminder families are supported and are not alone anymore Guest added.
“There are people out there who care,” she said. “I hope (families) know that they are deserving of blessings in their lives and that they will be supported through their community.”
McKenzy Bean, 7, chose a pink and purple bicycle and tried it out with her mother Samantha Hollidaugh’s help.
“It’s hard to ride it when I put my feet up,” McKenzy said. “Like when I get off, it tips over and I fall off.”
“It’s cool and I like it,” she added. “I like the colors.”
As Hollidaugh watched her children ride around on their new bicycles, she was thankful for the opportunity.
“It’s awesome,” she said. “It’s great that they got them because now we can get home and go on a ride together.”
David Banks was another child who received a new bicycle and wasted no time learning his new lock combination.
While securing his bicycle to the bicycle rack, he said, “I would like to thank the people who made them for us.”
When Banks saw the new bicycles arrive on the trailer, he said, “I thought I couldn’t get a new one because I have one, but I actually got a new one and it’s nice.”
As part of being kind to others and showing support, the goal of the donation was to bring joy to children and their parents while also giving glory to God. On every bicycle there is a saying or Bible verse to serve as a reminder of what God has done for everyone.
“I hope they have joy and happiness riding their new bicycles,” Joseph Blubaugh, 14, with Jesus Bikes, said. “I hope they are grateful for their new bicycles and what Jesus provides for them.
Haven House is still in need of bicycle helmets. Gallagos said there are only five helmets for the children right now and they need about 15 more for ages 2 to 15. If community members have helmets they would like to donate, they can drop them off at Jesus Bikes.
On the bottom of a bicycle is a saying “4 His Glory,” referring to God’s daily blessings. Jesus Bikes donated bicycles to children at Haven House Monday and there is a saying on every bicycle. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
McKenzy Bean, 7, takes her first ride on her new bicycle as her mother Samantha Hollidaugh helps keep McKenzy balanced. Haven House children receive new bicycles Monday, August 10 from Jesus Bikes. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
