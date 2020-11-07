Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, The Associated Press reported.
Over the past several days, there has been uncertainty about which way some key battleground states would go, but the AP called the race with a win in Pennsylvania while the race has yet to be called in Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada. At deadline, Biden was leading all but North Carolina.
Biden was leading the popular vote also, by almost 4 million. That lead continued to grow as ballots were counted. While Montrose County voters cast 16,658 ballots for Trump and only 7,648 for Biden (results as of Tuesday night), Colorado overwhelmingly voted for Biden with 55% of the vote to Trump’s 42%, as of Friday.
Meanwhile, Trump has made unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and has attempted to stop counting of ballots in some states via the courts, claiming his campaign wasn’t allowed fair access to view the counting process.
Trump was scheduled to speak in Pennsylvania later Saturday morning, but it was unclear what his message would be.
Biden, while projecting confidence he and running mate Kamala Harris would win, urged Americans to be patient as counting continued and declined to claim an early victory. Kamala Harris will be the first Black woman — and first woman — to become vice president. The AP says the California senator will be the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.
Trump is the first incumbent president to lose reelection since George H.W. Bush in 1992.
Biden, shortly after the race was called, made a statement via Twitter:
“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”
John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor and current U.S. senator-elect, also took to Twitter to celebrate the Democratic victory. “It’s been a long, tough road — but we are going to rebuild from this crisis and restore the soul of this great nation. I look forward to working with you in Washington!”
Meanwhile, Trump tweeted — before the election was called for his opponent — “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT.”
Trump in the days after the election has seen Twitter flag many of his tweets as unsubstantiated or false. His Saturday morning tweet declaring victory was flagged with a message that the election had yet to be called.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in his congratulatory statement to Biden on Twitter praised the American election process:
“What makes America extraordinary is that our elections are safe and secure and that the results reflect the will of the people. Every legitimate vote is counted and a winner is declared and we all respect the process.”
While it’s now clear that Biden is the winner of the presidency, it is still unclear whether Trump will continue to try to fight the results in court as he asks his supporters to continue to support him financially.
Biden will take over the presidency while the country faces one of the biggest health and financial crises it has ever faced. With more than 236,000 Americans dead from the the coronavirus pandemic and almost 10 million having contracted the virus, millions have had hours cut or lost their jobs entirely.
Nationwide, cases seem to be surging, including in Colorado.
