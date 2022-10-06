thunderbird sign cheer.JPG (copy)

Johnson Elementary students holding signs featuring the Thunderbird mascot at the Special Olympics track meet at Montrose High School on May 12, 2022. The Thunderbird mascot was retired in May and will be replaced by the "Timberwolves." 

 (Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)

A new mascot has been chosen to represent Johnson Elementary School. The school will transition from the Thunderbirds to the Timberwolves.

After a process that included staff, parent and student input, school officials revealed the new mascot at a school assembly on Sept. 30.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

