A new mascot has been chosen to represent Johnson Elementary School. The school will transition from the Thunderbirds to the Timberwolves.
After a process that included staff, parent and student input, school officials revealed the new mascot at a school assembly on Sept. 30.
“Wolves live in a pack culture where each one takes care of one another, encouraging and supporting those in need. They are highly social creatures and thrive with one another,” said Johnson Elementary School Principal Kirsten Bloomfield of the new mascot.
School officials felt that providing an unlimited range of ideas could be difficult when it came time for the elementary students to vote–the process began with staff nominations and a parental vote before it reached students.
Bloomfield noted that the method allowed the school “to truly think about how the mascot would work within our school and community.”
Staff nominations for the new mascot included the Timberwolves, Wildcats, Blue Jays, Falcons, Bobcats and Cougars. They eventually narrowed the selection to the Timberwolves, Wildcats, Blue Jays, and Falcons.
From there, parents took a vote, leaving students with two candidates: the Timberwolves or Wildcats.
“The students are incredibly excited and are making posters and developing “howls” in different classrooms on their own,” Bloomfield told the Montrose Daily Press. “We are trying to weave our mascot in as many places as possible and will continue to do so as the year moves forward.”
In a post-pandemic world, parent feedback welcomed the idea of a “pack” culture where their children come together in unison with their peers.
Johnson is the third school in Montrose to swap mascots in the past year since Gov. Jared Polis signed into law a bill banning Native American mascots in all Colorado public schools. According to Senate Bill 21-116, any public school using an American Indian Mascot after June 1 is to be subjected to a $25,000 fine per month.
The school district was initially, however, surprised to learn last October that the elementary school made the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs (CCIA) list for offensive mascot names. The Thunderbirds were the only non-human mascot of the two dozen schools required to change Indigenous mascots.
Thunderbirds are predominantly known throughout Native American lore as powerful spirits presenting as birds, but iterations of the mythical creatures can be seen in other cultures.
The district challenged the state education department on the ruling, MCSD Superintendent Carrie Stephenson arguing that the thunderbird transcended cultures beyond Native American customs.
The Thunderbird retired from Johnson in May, leaving the school without a mascot for approximately four months.
“When it comes to elementary schools, it's less of an issue not having a mascot for (for a time) because you don't have athletic teams playing and you don't have activities going,” said district spokesperson Matt Jenkins. “So we had a little bit of wiggle room and a little bit of grace to make the change.”
While there aren’t yet any final numbers for the mascot swap, Jenkins last year ballparked the cost between $50,000 to $100,000. He told the Press on Wednesday that the latest mascot swap should cost significantly less than middle and high school swaps. Most of the work, he added, can be done in house, although tasks such as printing new wall iconography will need to be contracted out.
“We are keeping a close eye on the cost estimate,” Jenkins said, remarking that MCSD remains unhappy about the unfunded state mandate’s cost to the local district.
“We are always, in every enterprise that we pursue, stewards of the taxpayers' dollars…we're going to do this on as tight a budget as possible.”
Johnson is working with the same contractor hired for the Centennial Bears and Montrose Red Hawks mascot swaps. The company will act as consultant and contractor as the school tackles the branding stage of the process.
Jenkins credits the Johnson community, staff, leadership, parents and students for their “proactive, positive, collaborative approach” to the change.
“They really approached this change looking forward with passion and with excitement as to what the new mascot’s going to look and feel like,” he said.
Following a design phase and some mock ups, Johnson apparel and campus facilities will soon be introduced to the new Timberwolves logo.
Bloomfield said the school will hold a celebration once the new branding is complete.