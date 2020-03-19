Jordan Frigetto Named Farmer of the Year by SCD

So what does Jordan Frigetto do differently that gets him a plaque at a banquet?
“I really don’t know. I just know how to grow things and I am willing to try new stuff,” he said.
But Jerry Allen, of the Natural Resources Conservation Service knows exactly why Frigetto was chosen.
“Jordan has consistently demonstrated efficient irrigation water use by installing a gated pipe, not only on his land but on the land he leases,” said Allen. Allen said Jordan also limits soil erosion more than most others.
Jordan also tends to rotate all of his crops more than others, saving soil and soil carbon. He also advocates soil health which tends to conserve topsoil and carbon, according to Allen.
“Finally Jordan is an innovator. He was one of the first to try machine harvesting of sweet corn saving both top and bottom ears and wasting less fresh food,” Allen said. He was also one of the first producers to grow spelt in Montrose County. Spelt is a wheat type grain, sometimes called Dinkel Wheat. It has a nutty, sweet flavor that many bakers cherish.
Frigetto was honored this past weekend by the Shavano Soil Conservation District. The award was another milestone for a family that has been tilling the spoil here for a long time.
The Frigettos, Gedo and Beulah, came to Montrose, from the San Luis Valley in the late 1940s to grow sugar beets for Holly Sugar. They were one of a number of families who did the same thing. The beet thing didn’t last, but the Frigettos stayed and kept raising other crops and a family. Gedo, now 90, and Beulah still live out on Miami Road, not far away is their son Gary and his wife Joni. Gary’s son, Justin, is on 6100 Road and his brother Jordan has a farm operation up on Jasmine.
Gedo finally retired, Gary runs a feedlot, and Justin and Jordan do row crops — quite well, in fact, Jordan was just named the Shavano Conservation District “Farmer of the Year”.
The boys don’t remember when they weren’t farmers.
“I started running my own farm in 2004,” says 33-year-old Jordan, a guy with a constant smile and an infectious happiness about him. “But I grew up farming, it’s all I have ever done.”
Jordan was one of the few actual farm kids who was a member of the Future Farmers at Montrose High School. Most do not take AG classes in high school.
“I figured I could learn something. It was a good experience,” he said, “but when they tried to teach me from a book, which was backward to what we did on the farm, I got frustrated. I ended up helping the teacher with some of the classes.”
The Frigetto family farms, which are all separate, but operate as a sort of family labor co-op, consists of about 1500 acres these days. Gary has a cattle feedlot for several hundred head on Coal Creek. They also contract farm for other landowners although that part of the business took a hit this past year.
“We lost a couple of contracts, about 200 acres worth, to the hemp promoters,” said the Shavano Conservation District Farmer of the Year. “But it looks like they might be back, a lot of the hemp deals didn’t produce as advertised. We have not done and won’t do hemp ourselves.”
Frigetto says that he decided early on that hemp was not in their mix. “It costs a lot to grow, the laws aren’t clear yet, and I haven’t seen anyone really make any money yet. I think the income per acre is overstated.”
What Justin and Jordan do grow is just about everything else including onions, beans, silage, green beans and Sweet Sweet Corn.
“Grandpa and Dad have been part of John Harold’s Sweet Sweet Corn co-op for years,” said Jordan.
The family added another crop to the fold this past year.
“We got the kids started with a little pumpkin patch that did pretty well. Murdoch’s found out about it and called to ask us to bring some to the store. They sold pretty well,” said Jordan. He said they will be growing pumpkins again this year.
The brothers also grow all of the silage for their Dad’s feedlot.
The Frigetto brothers each have their niche and together they are a formidable team.
“My brother can build or fix anything,” said Jordan. “He designed and built a great grain (storage) box by himself. He built just about everything on the farm.”
Once the decision was made to go with underground pipes for their irrigation water, it was Justin who engineered the innovative underground water system. The installation dispensed with the use of open ditches, which tend to waste water to seepage and weed growth. It was that project and other innovations that garnered the nomination for the SCD award.
With Justin handling mechanics, Jordan is free to put his whole being into making things grow and running the operation.
When it comes to a division of labor among the family there is none, everybody does anything that needs doing.
Jordan and Justin are row farmers but they can be cowboys too.
“If Dad has to move a bunch of cows everybody helps,” said the guy standing in front of a giant green tractor. As we spoke, father Gary was in one of the Frigetto fields disking dirt. Jordan and Justin were getting ready to plow the last 40 acres for this season.
Speaking of tractors, Frigetto is a fan of the technology driven machines.
“They are expensive but they save us a lot of time and money,” he said. Once the tractors were set up for their fields, they added to the production capability of the family. Jordan’s wife Jesyka said she even tried running the GPS guided tractor.
Even with technology and a hard working family, Frigetto says that they still need two and sometimes three employees to get everything done.
“Is there going to be a fourth generation of Frigetto farmers?
“That’s up to them. We’ll teach them and give them every opportunity, but that’s their decision,” he said.
