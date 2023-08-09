Maria Abachiche sat on her couch, holding a square urn. It bears the name Jorge Tarango Pinon, her brother, who died at age 58 in 2016 after fighting cancer. He was a hard worker, a loving father and uncle who enjoyed fishing, was proud of his leadership in AA, and was known for intelligence and humor — but he’s not in that urn.
Abachiche knows that for certain, because she buried Tarango’s body July 22.
“The FBI called me and let me know they had located my brother in a plastination lab,” Abachiche said, at her immaculate, cozy home Aug. 4.
Abachiche is one of hundreds of people who in 2018 learned their loved ones’ bodies had been harvested and sold through the now defunct Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors as part of a scheme that ultimately sent the mortuary’s owner, Megan Hess, and her mother to prison for mail fraud. Abachiche is one of only a few, though, to get a body back.
With Abachiche at his side, Tarango had made prearrangements for his services, and had explicit wishes: he wanted his ashes to be buried with his and Abachiche’s mother. He only agreed to donate tissue, with the understanding his body would be returned for cremation, his sister said.
“Megan was going to send his tissue for research. She was going to provide me the cremains. Of course, she sold the whole body to the plastination lab,” Abachiche said.
Tarango had never agreed to having his body plastinated — that would not make sense, given that a cremation would have left “a handful of nothing,” his niece Monica said.
“… I got a call from the FBI, telling me they had located the body. From there, it has been waiting and waiting and waiting until those ladies got charged,” Abachiche said. “We are fortunate we were able to recover my brother, because most of the people, they didn’t recover their loved ones. They didn’t recover any of it, because she sold them in parts.”
Tarango’s body was sold as one piece, she learned. The FBI after locating it, examined DNA from Abachiche, her sister, and another of their brothers, matching that to what was recovered from the plastination firm, she said.
“The only reason the FBI located the body is because Megan had a folder with the serial number on my brother. That’s how they tracked him,” Abachiche said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to inquiries about Tarango’s recovery. The FBI does not routinely comment on cases and it was not clear how many other people victimized in the Sunset Mesa scheme may have received their loved one’s remains at last.
The 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office reached out to about 20 families, though, to inform them they could apply for Crime Victims Compensation funding to help with burials, according to information DA Seth Ryan provided.
This funding is made available to the victims of certain types of crimes who would otherwise wait potentially for years for court-ordered restitution, payable by the offender after sentencing — if the offender had the means. The CVC funding is for victims of perpetrators who are charged at a state level, not federally, as were Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch. Deadlines apply for consideration by the board that decides on who receives CVC payments, too.
“That is what made this case unusual,” Ryan said.
Not only was the matter a federal case, but, he noted, the CVC deadlines had already passed.
Enter DA’s Office victim advocate Eleasha Cervantes. In 2018, she started working with the local CVC board to waive those application deadlines — in the interests of justice, Ryan said. Cervantes reached out to about 20 families to let them know about the availability of CVC funding for burial and funeral services, helped them fill out applications, and gathered those to submit to the board.
“In some cases, she personally reached out to mortuary and funeral service providers to obtain documentation for families that could not do it themselves,” Ryan said.
Cervantes, who finished processing the last application in July, spent more than five years on the project.
“We are extremely proud of the hard work, diligence, and compassion that Eleasha showed to the victims and families of the heinous crimes perpetrated upon them by Megan Hess, Shirley Koch, and Sunset Mesa,” Ryan said. “Eleasha truly exemplifies the victim-centered approach that this office strives to undertake on a daily basis.”
Abachiche, who first reached out to the Daily Press with a thank-you letter naming Cervantes and others who were instrumental in helping get her brother’s burial expenses paid for, reiterated her profound gratitude.
In addition to Cervantes, she and her family thanked Alicia Wagner of the FBI, Rick Fellabaum of Crossroads Victory Church and Rev. Drew Granzow of the Montrose Association of Churches for helping them get the funds they needed to lay Tarango to rest.
Fellabaum, who is the Montrose County coroner, but who acted in his personal capacity as a friend of one of Tarango’s relatives, said the FBI’s victim assistance coordinator in Denver had called the association for help. Two pastors, Buddy Cook and then Granzow, got involved and Cook contacted Fellabaum. He said local churches contributed about $2,500 on top of what the DA’s Office secured through the Crime Victims Compensation Fund to help cover transport costs via Crippin Funeral Home.
The Tarango family provided a burial plot.
“Everything came together very smoothly because of a lot of people’s efforts,” said Fellabaum.“It was a group effort, is really what it was.”
Laying Jorge to rest provides some closure, although the situation remains difficult for Abachiche and her family.
Tarango and Abachiche’s mother outlived her son and knew his wishes were to have his cremains buried with her. What the older woman did not know was what had happened to her son and many other decedents.
“We hid all this from my mom because she would have gone crazy. He was her baby boy. She just adored him. I thought, if she finds this out, she’s totally going to lose it. She died (in 2020) without knowing. She would keep asking me for the ashes,” Abachiche said.
“It’s just so disturbing, because my uncle’s wishes were not followed through,” Abachiche’s daughter Monica said.
The devastation is compounded in multiple other ways, as well.
Abachiche’s husband Ernie, who cared diligently for his brother-in-law during his final illness, never got even what little closure the recovery might bring — he passed away about one week after Hess and her mother were sentenced in January, and before Jorge was returned to the family.
“It’s been so hard and traumatizing. Our family has been through so much,” Monica said. “I know everyone has gone through so much, all the families, and I feel so bad for them. But ours in particular, the death of my uncle, the death of my grandma; my mom had to have a liver transplant in 2019. Now my dad (has died).
“And then for her to deal with having to put yet another funeral together, it’s a lot. … It was a relief to get Uncle Jorge and get him resting in peace.”
There is still the matter of the ashes that were returned to the family. Abachiche on Friday pulled the urn bearing Jorge’s name from a brown evidence bag, along with a small, palm-sized container appearing to hold metal remnants. White tape along the side spelled out “EVIDENCE” in red letters, but since no one knows whose the ashes actually were, they were returned to Abachiche, who said the FBI told her to do with them as she liked.
“They returned them to me. I’m supposed to go and probably spread them somewhere, or something,” Abachiche said.
“The sad part is, they took advantage of people when they were the most vulnerable and we put our full trust in them,” Monica later said.
“It’s been very hard for the whole family. We’re just grateful we were able to get him back,” Abachiche earlier said.
Abachiche is one of several plaintiffs in a multi-party lawsuit against Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation and other parties. The original suit named various companies that purchased remains from Hess; several have been dismissed and no one from a “body broker” firm has been charged criminally.
Abachiche indicated she does not think Sunset Mesa has much left to pay in the event of a judgment.
“It caused so much grief. My brothers and sisters had to come all the way from California and from Craig to be able to say their goodbyes, finally. We weren’t able to have an open casket, because he was totally plastinated,” she shared.
“Our soul was crushed with all of this information to digest. It’s sacrilegious. … so many persons.”