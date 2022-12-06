A federal judge has again denied former Sunset Mesa Funeral Home operator Megan Hess’ bid for a new sentencing date. Due to medical reasons, however, one of her attorneys will be allowed to appear virtually.
Hess is due to be sentenced for mail fraud, relating to human remains, on Jan. 3, 2023, along with her mother Shirley Koch.
Both face up to 20 years in federal prison for what the U.S. Attorney’s Office characterized as a scheme to procure human bodies through offering lower-price cremations.
But some of the decedents’ bodies or body parts were sold on the research and experimental markets, the USAO said, in describing the mail fraud scheme. The government said the women acted without the permission of families, or with permission for limited donations in some instances.
The case sent shockwaves through Western Colorado when the FBI served warrants on Sunset Mesa and the related business, Donor Services Inc., in 2018. Allegations then emerged, through civil court filings and what the FBI told affected family members, that deceased residents had been harvested and sold. In some instances, families received cremains that contained the remnants of items their loved one had not been wearing at the time of cremation. In other instances, people received substances such as concrete mix.
Sunset Mesa permanently closed soon after the warrants were served and Hess surrendered her registrations to operate a funeral home or crematory.
An indictment came down in 2020.
Since that time, the case has been delayed repeatedly due to procedural matters. After Hess and Koch entered plea agreements in July, sentencing was continued until Jan. 3 of next year.
More recently, U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello shot down attempts by Hess’ attorneys to again delay sentencing, on Nov. 17 rejecting a motion to continue based on the amount of materials attorneys needed to review and other factors.
On Dec. 2, Arguello denied a second continuance, sought in a Nov. 22 motion.
There was no information presented that hadn’t been in front of case parties for the past two years, the judge said: “The court sees nothing in the (presentence) report that justifies the extended amount of time requested by counsel to respond.”
One member of Hess’ counsel was given leave to appear by video Jan. 3. Attorney Ashley Petrey cited significant, recent medical issues in seeking to appear by video.
“ … unfortunately, the totality of the above-listed circumstances prevent counsel from being able to attend the currently scheduled sentencing in person,” Petrey said in the Monday, Dec. 5, motion, which was speedily granted that same day.
Arguello also granted an unopposed motion for a separate hearing for the determination of restitution to victims. This has been set for March 6, 2023, in Grand Junction.
The USAO in its unopposed motion said determining what restitution should be paid is complicated by the fact that there are more than 500 identified victims “and the varying losses suffered by each victim given his or her unique circumstances.”
The separate restitution hearing date gives the government and the defense more time to obtain and review financial documentation supporting restitution claims.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
