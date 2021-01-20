Judge blasts victim-blaming in 'abhorrent' crime, sentences man to six years in prison

Citing denialism and victim blaming, District Judge Mary Deganhart said she could not in good conscience grant Jared Crippin probation for his crimes against a young girl.
The judge on Monday rejected pleas for leniency and the assertion that Crippin “might as well be sentenced to death” as to prison. She imposed six years in the Department of Corrections.
Crippin was arrested last year on suspicion of sexually abusing the child. He pleaded guilty in November to negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury, with an underlying sexual factual basis.
More than once during Crippin’s hearing, Deganhart admonished people from “victim-blaming” because of what they were saying about the girl, who was about 8 when she was abused.
The judge also did not accept the characterization that Crippin either did not remember what he did, did not do it, or if he did it, he was heavily under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She further declined to delay the sentencing for a substance-abuse screen, saying he could receive one, along with treatment, in prison, and that such a screening would not change her sentence.
The child’s guardians are in the difficult spot of having a close relationship with both the victim and Crippin, it was noted in court. When invited to speak on behalf of the victim, the male guardian was halted for not discussing her, but instead starting to bring up Crippin.
“This is about the child. It isn’t about you, or Mr. Crippin. If you’re advocating on behalf of the child, this is the time for you to speak,” Deganhart said.
The man then informed the court that the child appeared to be happy and have a good attitude, plus she was receiving weekly therapy.
The female guardian spoke later, during the defense’s time to address the court.
When the woman began talking about the child’s alleged behavior and used a word not usually associated with children that age, Deganhart swiftly shut her down.
“I’m not going to allow you to shame the victim,” the judge said.
“No, no, no. Not shaming,” the woman said. When she continued remarks that also appeared to discuss the victim, Deganhart told her: “Stop talking.”
The woman then said the child is doing well “mentally and physically” and living life to the fullest.
She begged for Crippin, whose application to community corrections was rejected, to have a chance at probation.
“I don’t think he could do it (survive) in jail. Mentally, he could not,” she said.
Prosecutor Ian Fowler made the case for prison, asking for 10 years, in part because of Crippin’s “complete lack” of responsibility. Crippin’s other cases and his past failures at probation — including drug use — showed a refusal to accept responsibility, Fowler said.
The victim was extremely young, yet provided descriptions of what was done to her in graphic detail, Fowler said.
“Through it all, Mr. Crippin maintained a more unrealistic understanding of his behavior” and blamed others, Fowler said. Crippin “is not plugged into reality,” the prosecutor also said.
Crippin committed an extraordinary risk crime and for the sake of community safety, prison was the most appropriate sentence, Fowler said.
Deganhart noted Crippin had previously admitted guilt when she accepted his plea, but said that the pre-sentence report was replete with so many denials that she asked whether Crippin was seeking to withdraw the plea.
“Clients plead guilty to things they don’t feel they did … to move on with their lives,” defense attorney Tracy Tyler said. Further, Crippin had understood the maximum sentence he could receive was six years, not 10.
Fowler later said the plea agreement had presented a range, but there was no agreement to a cap, while Deganhart noted the sentence was left open to the court.
Tyler portrayed his client as a man in dire need of substance abuse treatment. The denial reflected in the pre-sentence report indicated that to him, Tyler said.
If the crime happened, it happened when Crippin was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, the attorney said: “If it didn’t happen, an innocent man is going to prison.”
Tyler also said he found the details of the case disturbing — he called it one of the most difficult cases he has handled — and it seemed to him something had indeed happened, however, his client was adamant that he did not remember doing anything to the child.
Crippin said he had pleaded guilty in order to move on and spare his family more trauma.
“But I do not recall doing those types of things,” he said.
The disturbing case has affected everyone involved in it, Tyler went on to say. But it also presents an opportunity to change the direction of Crippin’s life for the better. The 90 days Crippin spent in jail prior to sentencing gave him time to reflect. As for his prior record, it shows chronic addiction driving his issues, the attorney reiterated. Tyler also said Crippin scored low on a psychosexual evaluation in categories other than denial, Tyler said.
His denialism could be because he did not commit the offense, or because he did it while under the influence and he blocked out the memory, Tyler said.
Prison would punish, “but I don’t think it’s going to fix Jared Crippin,” Tyler said. “How are we going to take this defendant and make him a productive member of society?”
Crippin’s attorney said he should receive a shot at probation.
“Show some mercy and leniency. … He won’t survive 10 years. You might as well sentence him to death,” Tyler said.
“Please give me a chance,” Crippin said, vowing to succeed in treatment and comply with requirements. Being locked up had made an impact on him, he said, again saying he pled guilty but could not recall committing the crime. Crippin said he wanted to take responsibility so it would not happen again.
What happened was “very disturbing” — as was hearing the guardians say they felt put in the middle of it all, said Deganhart.
The child was too young to be able to make up the type of contact she explicitly detailed to investigators in accounts that even included clothing descriptions, Deganhart said.
“It’s abhorrent,” the judge said — and even if Crippin was in the grips of drugs or alcohol at the time, that was not an excuse.
“You were the adult. … That makes it (abhorrent) as well as very disturbing,” she said.
Probation was not appropriate, not only because of Crippin’s previous lack of compliance, but also because the judge did not believe the victim would be completely safe if Crippin received a community-based sentence.
“I’m concerned everyone seems to be focused on you and not on this child,” said Deganhart. “She needs to be the priority. I do feel a little like there is a bit of victim-blaming.”
To highlight her assessment, Deganhart read from the evaluator’s report, which stated Crippin was only concerned about how the crime affected his life and that he blamed the victim and her mother.
“His only regret is for himself,” the evaluator wrote, also writing he could not recommend probation “with a clear conscience.”
Nor could the judge.
“In clear conscience, I don’t believe a sentence to probation would be appropriate,” Deganhart said, imposing six years.
Crippin is required to register as a sex offender and obtain recommended sex offender-specific treatment. He cannot have contact with anyone under 18, including his own child.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.