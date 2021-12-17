Montrose County Judge Ben Morris agreed with the way a reported stabbing in October was initially characterized — the case against suspect Christopher Godfrey was certainly confusing.
Godfrey is charged with second-degree assault and burglary. Morris presided over the preliminary hearing in the case Thursday, during which the alleged victim declared he hadn’t wanted to come to court and a sequestered witness stood in the doorway and called out about a laptop.
Morris ultimately found insufficient probable cause to support the burglary charge against Godfrey and dismissed it, however, despite contradictions in the evidence presented, he found sufficient cause for the assault charge to proceed.
Per police reports, Godfrey was invited into an apartment unit on South Fifth Street on Oct. 1. The woman who lived there at times allowed Godfrey, who was homeless, to come in and rest or shower.
This time, he reportedly began behaving erratically and refused to leave, then allegedly stabbed a downstairs neighbor when that man came to help the other tenant get him out.
Godfrey denies stabbing the man, who sustained a slight and shallow wound to his forearm — one defense attorney Daniel Lavrisha on Thursday likened to the size of a mosquito bite. Per his attorney, Godfrey also contends the man and the woman were trying to steal his things and had cut the valve stem of his bicycle.
“A gentleman came out, (angry), and stuck me. That’s what happened,” the reported victim testified.
The hearing began with testimony from Montrose Police Department Officer Zebediah Schoemaker, who responded Oct. 1. The officer said he was called for an unwanted person who was “acting crazy” and causing problems. By the time he arrived, two other officers had detained a man, Godfrey, at gunpoint upon reports that a weapon was involved.
No weapon was found, despite a search, Schoemaker later testified.
The officer said he spoke to a female tenant, who told him she had allowed “Chris” to come in and shower, but he began causing problems and when she sought her neighbor’s help, “Chris” opened the door and stabbed her neighbor, pushing him back.
Schoemaker said when he located the reported victim, he found a small wound with dried blood on the man’s arm.The man told Schoemaker that his neighbor came to him for help in getting Godfrey to leave, but that when he knocked, the door opened and he was stabbed. The injured man did not know what he was stabbed with, the officer testified being told. The woman said it was a knife with a black handle that had been tossed into a closet afterward, per Schoemaker’s testimony.
The officer said despite sifting through a closet full of tools, toolboxes and clutter several times, he could not find anything that might have been the reported weapon.
“It’s sort of like a needle in a haystack. Due to the injury, it could be a plethora of things,” said Schoemaker.
On the stand later, the alleged victim said he was stabbed with a folding utility knife with a locking blade and that although he did not know how deep the wound was, it had left a scar.
Police located some of Godfrey’s belongings in the front yard, as well as his bicycle, Schoemaker said — but he did not notice a cut valve stem on the bike and he did not hear Godfrey accusing others of trying to “rob” him.
Lavrisha asked whether Officer Cameron Pensyl, who also was on scene, had remarked that it was “the most confusing case of the year so far.”
“I can imagine Officer Pensyl saying something like that,” Schoemaker responded.
Lavrisha called the reported victim to the stand.
The witness testified that Godfrey — who he did not formally identify during proceedings — showed up at his door that day asking for a lightbulb, which he did not provide. About an hour later, he went upstairs to the woman’s apartment and was stabbed.
The man said he’d gone upstairs to ask the woman where his rent money was going, because he’d signed a lease with her, but later learned she did not actually own the property. The man also said he was later asked to remove Godfrey from the property, as he had done twice before.
He knocked on the door “hard enough to get somebody’s attention.” It opened quickly. “I saw somebody reach for my arm. … I got stuck,” he said.
“ … Do you think I would’ve allowed myself to get stabbed? Who in their right mind would ask to get stabbed?”
The witness said after he was stabbed, he heard the word “sorry,” but nothing else.
“I didn’t stick around,” he said. Someone else, he said, called police.
The witness said he drank beer that day, as well as an estimated six shots of Yukon Jack and that he had been drinking before police found him and spoke to him.
“I was pretty inebriated,” he said, placing his intoxication level at an “8” on a scale of 1 to 10.
The witness said Godfrey hadn’t been asked to leave the premises until after the stabbing happened.
“I don’t even understand why I’m here. … There’s no reason for me to be here,” he said, suggesting police reports and body camera footage should be enough.
“I walked away. I didn’t want any part of this and yet here I am. People make stupid (expletive) mistakes. Excuse my language.”
The witness then acknowledged he drank before court and that he was taking medication for anxiety. Without the medication, he could not have complied with the subpoena, he said.
After the witness left, Morris stated on the record that he had smelled alcohol.
The judge also had to admonish Godfrey, who kept visibly shaking his head during testimony.
The female apartment resident was listed as a defense witness, but Lavrisha opted not to call her. At about that time, a woman identifying herself as the resident opened the courtroom door and called out that Godfrey had taken her laptop. A male voice amplified the accusation, also asking about the laptop.
Both were told to leave and not disrupt court.
Lavrisha in closing said neither charge had been proven, even by the looser standards of a preliminary hearing.
A blade stabbed in a fast, forceful motion as the reported victim had testified would have inflicted a more significant wound. Further, Lavrisha said, prosecutors could not prove Godfrey had intended to cause bodily injury, which is an element of the offense charged. To support the burglary charge, prosecutors would have to demonstrate that Godfrey intended to commit a crime inside the dwelling after he had been asked to leave.
“We ask that you dismiss both counts for lack of probable cause,” Lavrisha said.
Morris agreed with respect to the burglary charge, saying no evidence was presented showing that Godfrey had entered the apartment unlawfully. The key question concerning burglary was whether he had remained in the home unlawfully with the intent to commit a crime — in this case, assault or criminal mischief.
“I don’t have that evidence in front of me,” he said, referring to criminal mischief, about which there had been no testimony.
That left whether Godfrey stayed in the home with the intent to commit assault. There was testimonial evidence from the officer that Godfrey stabbed the other man after refusing to leave the home — but the alleged victim’s testimony was that Godfrey was only told to leave after the stabbing.
Morris said he could therefore not find probable cause for burglary and although credibility is not particularly weighed at prelim, “we are almost to the point of incredibility.”
As to second-degree assault itself, Morris found there was evidence offered demonstrating bodily injury, including photos. Although it could be inferred Godfrey didn’t act with intent, as the charge requires, it can also be inferred that he did, Morris said, finding sufficient probable cause.
“This is a confusing case,” Morris said.
Godfrey was set for arraignment Jan. 3, 2022 on second-degree assault.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.