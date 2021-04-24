The City of Montrose officially welcomed Judge Charles Greenacre as the city’s new Municipal Court judge following the retirement of Judge Richard Brown.
Greenacre was sworn in during the city’s April 20 regular meeting. He picked up his gavel and began his duties on the Municipal Court bench immediately.
Greenacre first began serving Montrose in 1994 as the Montrose County Court judge. He was appointed as a District Court judge for the 7th Judicial District in 2000 and opted not to stand for retention in 2014; his term on the bench therefore ended in January 2016. Later that year, Greenacre assumed the position of a senior judge in Colorado, a responsibility that involves traveling around the state on special appointments.
Greenacre held the position until August of last year. When the opening for the Municipal Court judge became available after Brown announced his retirement, Greenacre saw the opportunity as a good fit and applied.
“I was fortunate enough to be appointed,” said Greenacre.
Greenacre is “enthusiastic” for the new appointment and has been working with the court for the past month to become more familiar with its operations.
“My goal is to continue in the tradition of being a part of a court that serves the Montrose community well,” said Greenacre. “There’s going to be changes of course as circumstances change, as they will I’m sure.”
The new judge wants to continue on with how the court has been operating and try to adapt when needed.
While he doesn’t foresee any specific changes, Greenacre predicts an increase in municipal cases in the future.
“As we come out of COVID, I think we’re going to see a possible change in the number of cases filed and perhaps the nature of cases filed,” Greenacre said.
“I think circumstances will change as COVID restrictions are lifted.”
As part of the judicial branch of Montrose city government, Greenacre will be overseeing traffic and criminal violations in court.
Many traffic violations are payable prior to court and most criminal violations require an appearance in court before a judge.
All court sessions are open to the public and are held every Thursday in the City Council Chambers at the Elks Civic Building.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.