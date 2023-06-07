Delta County did not improperly deny inspection of public records concerning credit card use by the county administrator, a district court judge ruled in April.
The county provided the records it had that were responsive to the Delta County Citizen Report’s requests and the fees it sought in response to one of them were reasonable, given the amount of work involved in retrieving the record, District Judge Mary Deganhart ruled.
Because the action was not frivolous or without merit, however, Deganhart did not award the county fees or costs.
“We are very disappointed,” DCCR Board President JoAnn Kalenak said Tuesday, of the dismissal. “This has been three years in the making. We felt we had a very, very strong case, but in the end, we couldn’t prove to the judge that getting a partial response and exorbitant fees are effectively denials for us. That’s what made us file suit in the first place.”
After requesting public records related to credit card accounts associated with Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley, the DCCR sued the county in 2022. The complaint alleged the county had been unresponsive or that it had not provided the complete record sought under the Colorado Open Records Act, thereby denying the DCCR the right to inspect a public record.
The county countered, saying all records were made available that were responsive to the requests. It had in 2022 also filed for dismissal, arguing the statute of limitations had been exceeded, however, at the time, the judge found there were factual issues to be resolved and denied that motion.
Because Deganhart ultimately found the county hadn’t denied the right to inspect the records, her April 17 order dismissing the case did not further address the issue of the statute of limitations.
Between Sept. 6, 2019 and Nov. 11, 2021, the DCCR began seeking information related to credit card or debit card expenditures for accounts associated with or used by LeValley and, later, certain Delta county commissioners.
Deganhart found Delta County had provided the records per the DCCR requests of Sept. 6, 2019, Sept. 12, 2019 and Nov. 11, 2021. As to the record DCCR sought on March 24, 2021, Delta County provided a time and cost estimate ($4,620) and said it would need half the payment upfront.
“Plaintiffs did not respond or make a deposit for the requested documents,” Deganhart’s order says.
The DCCR, however, disputed the county’s assertion all responsive documents had been provided with respect to its September 2019 requests; said the November 2021 request was not met with a timely response and that the request filed March 24, 2021, was met with an unreasonable cost.
Kalenak said the publication had submitted requests for essentially the same records, but with adjustments — made in consultation with legal counsel — to make very clear what was wanted. The DCCR’s first request netted some of the records, but the publication had other information about a credit card in LeValley’s name, she said.
She said the first two Colorado Open Records Act requests that were filed were not met with any request for fee payment. With the third request came the $4,260 quote. The fourth request brought the DCCR 750 pages of documents that Kalenak said did not pertain to her request, and only a $99 bill.
“To me, those were all stonewalling attempts,” she said, but added she and her counsel had apparently been unable to prove it.
No one disputed the records sought were in fact public, but the DCCR had to show Delta County improperly withheld a public record, Deganhart’s ruling said, citing Wick Communications Co. v. the Montrose County Board of Commissioners.
In that 2003 ruling, the Colorado Supreme Court addressed the Montrose Daily Press’ dispute over access to portions of a former county manager’s personal diary. The paper had sought the diary after the manager reportedly used edited excerpts during a public hearing held over the termination of a former airport manager. Although a lower court ordered the diary to be turned over for an in-camera review, the state Supreme Court found the paper hadn’t established that the manager improperly withheld a public record.
With respect to the first two filings for public records by DCCR, Deganhart said the plaintiff hadn’t been able to identify a specific document that hadn’t been produced, so she could not conclude Delta County improperly withheld a record.
The DCCR in its first filing for records asked for the credit card in LeValley’s name after 2018, when the account was opened. No evidence was produced that she ever actually used another credit card prior to that, per the April 17 order, although Kalenak disputes that.
According to the order, the plaintiff’s second filing expanded the timeframe for the production of records and added a request for records associated with credit cards for certain county commissioners, also asking for records for accounts or cards “associated and/or used by” those individuals.
In response, the DCCR received credit card statements for those commissioners and testimony was that there weren’t generic county credit cards, Deganhart ruled.
Deganhart said the testimony did not reflect that LeValley used anyone else’s credit card, although at times charges were made on credit cards for her benefit.
Once again, the plaintiff wasn’t able to identify a specific record that had been withheld, Deganhart said in the order.
Per the order, testimony provided by Delta County Finance Director Leone Anderson at an April 11 show cause hearing established the $4,620 cost estimate was reached based on extensive investigation and research required to fulfill the request.
“After review of the evidence, the court concludes that the estimate was made in good faith based on the scope of the records request and information available to Ms. Anderson at the time,” Deganhart wrote, also finding that request for half the costs prior to beginning the work was not unreasonable.
The last public records request was made Nov. 11, 2021 and the record was provided Dec. 7, 2021. That is beyond the three business days the Colorado Open Records Act allows, but “counsel for the parties were regularly communicating about efforts to comply with the expansive request, including possibly refining the scope of the request,” Deganhart’s order states.
She noted it was “unclear” whether that communication was made within the three-day statutory period or within a seven-day period allowed to extenuating circumstances.
The county ultimately provided 750 records in response to the last request, which Deganhart said could not have been reasonably gathered within three days.
Because of this and because of communication between counsel about efforts to comply, Deganhart could not find the DCCR had been denied the right to inspect those records.
Kalenak said after a struggle and further legal advice, the DCCR and board decided not to appeal the ruling, in part because appeals are notoriously difficult to win, as well as time-consuming and expensive.
“We thought about it. We talked about it as a board quite a bit. … We decided not to appeal, but we did look into it,” Kalenak said.
“Our biggest concern is the possible precedence this could set, that the county could charge whatever the heck they want and this ruling gives them some standing with this interpretation,” Kalenak added later.
“That’s probably the biggest fear that we do have. It pretty much gives the county a free-for-all if they want to do something nefarious.”
Editor’s note: Leone Anderson is Montrose Daily Press Publisher Dennis Anderson’s sister.