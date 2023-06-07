Delta County did not improperly deny inspection of public records concerning credit card use by the county administrator, a district court judge ruled in April.

The county provided the records it had that were responsive to the Delta County Citizen Report’s requests and the fees it sought in response to one of them were reasonable, given the amount of work involved in retrieving the record, District Judge Mary Deganhart ruled.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

