A swift response came from the U.S. District Court for former Montrose funeral home director Megan Hess’ bid to push her sentencing hearing to a later date: There have been enough delays.
“The victims have had to tolerate numerous delays and continuances in the prosecution of this case,” U.S. Judge Christine Arguello wrote in a brief order Thursday, Nov. 17. “Another continuance would be wholly unfair to the victims in this case.”
Hess will be sentenced along with her mother, Shirley Koch, on Jan. 3, 2023, for mail fraud related to the handling of human remains. Each faces up to 20 years in the case, which began in earnest when the FBI served search warrants at Hess’ business, Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors, in 2018.
Hess also operated Donor Services Inc., which purported to provide donated human remains to the medical research market.
A 2020 federal indictment said, however, that Hess used her businesses as part of a long-running scheme to procure human body parts that she sold without the consent or knowledge of the decedents’ survivors, or in some instances, inadequate consent.
The scam as alleged involved her obtaining bodies under false pretenses by offering inexpensive cremations and returning bogus cremains to the bereaved.
The case was delayed multiple times before the women entered plea deals in July. Sentencing had also been continued once before.
On Nov. 11, Hess filed a motion — unopposed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office — that sought a 90- to 120-day continuance. The motion said her attorneys have extensive materials to review and prepare in advance of sentencing and that one of them is on maternity leave until next March.
Arguello in denying the motion noted the Jan. 3, 2023, sentencing date was more than six months after Hess’ July 5 guilty plea this year. Six months “is twice the time normally set for sentencing hearings due to the number of items that are disputed,” she wrote.
The USAO and Hess’ attorneys had agreed to Jan. 3 of next year and six months is “more than adequate time” for everyone to be prepared, the judge also said.
If the USAO needs more time to calculate the losses to the surviving victims, it can file a motion to hold an additional hearing for that purpose, not to exceed 90 days after sentencing, Arguello said.
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.{/span}
