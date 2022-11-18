A swift response came from the U.S. District Court for former Montrose funeral home director Megan Hess’ bid to push her sentencing hearing to a later date: There have been enough delays.

“The victims have had to tolerate numerous delays and continuances in the prosecution of this case,” U.S. Judge Christine Arguello wrote in a brief order Thursday, Nov. 17. “Another continuance would be wholly unfair to the victims in this case.”



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.

Tags

