The grounds on which Jeffrey Salazar might withdraw his guilty plea to felony menacing are not broad — and he did not meet those requirements, District Judge Keri Yoder found.

On Monday, she denied his second motion to withdraw the plea, rejecting Salazar’s argument that a new witness could potentially impeach the victim’s credibility.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.

