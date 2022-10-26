The grounds on which Jeffrey Salazar might withdraw his guilty plea to felony menacing are not broad — and he did not meet those requirements, District Judge Keri Yoder found.
On Monday, she denied his second motion to withdraw the plea, rejecting Salazar’s argument that a new witness could potentially impeach the victim’s credibility.
Salazar was initially accused of assaulting a woman in her camp trailer in 2021. Earlier this year, he pleaded to the menacing count, which carried an underlying sexual factual basis, with an agreement for a four-year deferred judgment, supervised probation and intensive sex offender-specific treatment.
Salazar first sought to withdraw his plea in May, because he hadn’t fully realized how the conviction might affect his ability to see minor family members. He also said he was innocent.
After that attempt failed, Salazar’s attorney filed a new motion. Public defender Kori Zapletal said that after Salazar pleaded, a new witness — identified in court as a former husband of the prosecutor’s main witness — stepped forward with additional information going to her credibility, and is willing to testify at trial.
The specific information to which the man might testify was not stated in court.
Because the prosecution’s case rests heavily on the testimony of the main witness, the new witness’ information would be important for a jury to hear, Zapletal said.
“They’re grasping at straws here,” Deputy District Attorney Aubrey Thompson countered, objecting to Salazar’s motion.
To withdraw his plea, Salazar would have to show a fair and just reason; with the information that was provided, Yoder could not find he’d met that burden.
Yoder found that Salazar had entered his plea deal knowingly and voluntarily, noting that when he pleaded on March 2, his was the only case on her schedule; that Salazar stated he’d had sufficient time to consider the plea deal, and that he had no questions about it.
Yoder also said his bid to withdraw the guilty plea cannot be based on a claim that he misunderstood the strength of the case against him. Further, a jury upon hearing from the new witness at trial wouldn’t necessarily acquit Salazar because of it, the judge said.
Because the victim was not present Monday, Yoder continued Salazar’s sentencing date until Nov. 28.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
