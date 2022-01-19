Judge dismisses doctors' pay, pregnancy discrimination claims against Delta hospital; other discrimination claims set for trial

A recent ruling in U.S. District Court pared back the discrimination suit three female physicians filed in 2019 against Delta County Memorial Hospital District.
U.S. Magistrate Scott T. Varholak kept alive one of the doctor’s claims that was based on contract terms and termination, as well as claims of discriminatory termination and discriminatory contract terms.
He granted the hospital’s motions for summary judgment as to the physicians’ Equal Pay Act claims; one of the doctor’s claims stemming from her default employment agreement memo, and one claim of wage discrimination.
In 2019, Drs. Susan Bright, Gina Martin (now Miller) and Amanda Swanson sued the hospital district, alleging they were paid less than male physicians; were given less favorable on-call schedules; were intimidated when they took issue with new employment contracts containing objectionable provisions and that they continued to be treated less equitably than male doctors at the then-Delta County Memorial Hospital Family Medicine Clinic. (Delta County Memorial Hospital is now called Delta Health.)
They sued for sexual discrimination in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Equal Pay Act; for retaliation against Miller for utilizing the Family Medical Leave Act to deal with a difficult pregnancy; sexual and pregnancy discrimination in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, and sexual and pregnancy discrimination in violation of the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act.
The hospital’s attorneys responded in federal court filings that the district’s actions were for non-discriminatory reasons.
They filed for summary judgment, which Varholak on Dec. 23, 2021, granted in part. Varholak denied the hospital’s push for summary judgment on Miller’s contract terms and termination, however, as well as the judgment sought on the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act claim for discriminatory termination and contract terms.
Trial on the surviving complaints has been set to begin Dec. 5 in Grand Junction.
Summary judgment finds burdens on both sides not met
Summary judgment can be granted when the party moving for it shows there is no genuine dispute as to material facts and that it is entitled to judgment as a matter of law.
On the equal pay claims, the hospital argued Bright, Swanson and Miller did not show that they performed substantially equal work to that of male family practice doctors. Only one male doctor’s situation was comparable and the wage differential there was not based on sex.
The defense further argued that two other male doctors performed surgical services the women did not and that they also didn’t perform work equal to yet another male physician, who also worked in urgent care and in dermatology.
The plaintiffs in turn argued the work was substantially equal. But the facts they provided in support were not sufficient, Varholak said — they were of no help in determining whether the overall jobs were substantially equal, as was required for the claim to proceed.
Described were differences between family medicine physicians and surgeons who did not work in family medicine, but there was not any detailed description of the similarities between what the plaintiffs and the male doctors did.
“Plaintiffs thus do not compare the ‘skill, effort, responsibility and working conditions’ as between plaintiffs and these male doctors,” Varholak’s order states.
The monetary value of the physicians’ skills does not help shed light on whether the daily work was substantially equal, he also said.
“Indeed, the court is left to speculate as to the tasks performed, skills used, effort expended and responsibility required by each individual’s job.”
The judge said the evidence presented actually showed several differences in the work performed.
He granted summary judgment to the hospital for the Equal Pay Act claims. Although finding the hospital “appears to concede” one male doctor’s work at the practice was substantially equal, yet he was paid more than Miller, Varholak said that was for the reasons the hospital argued: Market conditions and a hiring bonus — not because the doctor is a man.
The hospital had provided testimony from a recruiter, who said previous attempts to hire a family practice doctor for more than a year failed because the prior salary was too low.
The court found this testimony was not contradicted and Varholak concluded “no rational jury could find that the pay differential between (the male doctor) and Miller were based upon sex.”
The court also agreed the plaintiffs had not proven all claims of constructive discharge under this part of the lawsuit — that they were unlawfully discriminated against to the point that they were compelled to resign and therefore did so.
According to filings in the case, Delta County Memorial Hospital began a process of standardizing physician contracts in 2017 and developed new ones that were offered to the family medicine doctors late that year.
Miller, Bright and Swanson sought to negotiate the contracts, finding issues with call protection, the length of notice if the hospital wanted to terminate employment and other provisions.
When Miller wanted to have her attorney present at a 2017 meeting with the hospital’s then-CEO, human resources and two board members, this was denied.
She left without inking the new contract, because it seemed to her as though she would be fired or forced to resign; her termination occurred four days later, via an email stating Miller had rejected the contract, therefore, it was off the table. She was walked out of the building.
Swanson and Bright also did not immediately sign and were sent an official 120-day contract termination notice.
A male physician who also failed to at first sign his contract did not receive such a letter; the hospital said the doctor had been in touch with the CEO about the delay.
Bright and Swanson, however, interpreted their notice letters as termination and so, went to a hospital board meeting in December of 2017. At it, then-CEO Jason Cleckler told them they weren’t being let go, but rather, they were being notified that they had 120 days to comply with the new contract and to sign the agreement before March 24, 2018.
The women subsequently requested changes, with Bright on Dec. 23, 2017, raising concerns with call protection and termination notice terms.
On Jan. 15, 2018, Swanson and Bright attended a board meeting to talk about the call-protection provisions in their contracts. Swanson asked the board to look into inequities between the contracts and, according to court documents, board member David Lane later called her and said the contracts did differ. He asked if she would sign anyway, which Swanson would not do without having her attorney look at it first.
Ultimately, Swanson and Bright could not reach an agreement. Swanson also notified the hospital that she was the victim of gender discrimination, but declined to provide her contact information to an investigator, because she feared that person had a conflict of interest. Neither doctor signed a new employment contract.
Varholak’s order from December 2021 found the woman hadn’t explained how the terms of their new contracts and negotiations created an “intolerable” workplace, as required.
Instead, plaintiffs pointed to termination letters sent after they could not reach an agreement on the contracts; to Miller being escorted from the building; different contract provisions than male employees and that Lane had suggested Swanson sign the new contract without attorney review.
“Most of these instances do not describe plaintiffs’ ‘working conditions’ and instead describe employment decisions plaintiffs disagreed with but that did not create any immediate or actual change to their employment conditions. … And a one-time comment by a male board member — one that does not even reference gender — hardly amounts to ‘intolerable’ working conditions,” Varholak wrote.
Bright, Swanson and Martin disagreed with contract provisions concerning call protection, length and termination notice terms, but not, the court found, because these made work conditions intolerable. Rather, it was because these provisions might affect them in the future and he said that is too “hypothetical” to support claims of intolerable work conditions.
Varholak said all three continued working for the hospital for several months until their existing contracts expired and just because they were unhappy does not mean they experienced constructive discharge as defined in law.
These constructive discharge claims were dismissed.
However, the doctors’ claims for actual termination in violation of Title VII can proceed to trial, the judge found, agreeing that the hospital didn’t make an argument for summary judgment on those claims.
Varholak also found that the plaintiffs showed at least one male doctor was treated more favorably in contract provisions, as compared to Miller.
Further, Miller was only offered a one-year contract and a 30-day termination notice provision while all others received a three-year contract with longer termination notice provisions. The hospital did not provide a nondiscriminatory reason to support the different provisions and its motion for summary judgment on that claim was denied.
Varholak rejected Miller’s Pregnancy Discrimination Act claim, saying she failed to respond to the hospital’s assertion that it should be dismissed because she did not file an action with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission within 180 days of receiving a memorandum that reprimanded her.
Miller had taken FMLA leave off and on starting in February of 2017, because of a pregnancy complication. After the child was born, she took 12 weeks of leave.
In July of 2017, she was issued a reprimand — a default in employment agreement memo — that accused her of using foul language; not following procedure to get other doctors to take her call shifts; patient numbers/complaints and defiant behavior in meetings.
Miller denied the allegations. The lawsuit contends the hospital retaliated against her for taking FLMA.
On Dec. 23, 2021, the hospital won its motion for summary judgment “to the degree that Dr. Miller sought to assert a claim for violation of the Pregnancy Act discrimination stemming from the memorandum.”
However, Miller met her burden in showing that, in taking FLMA, she engaged in a protected activity and that she had suffered adverse action as a result.
In finding that the hospital did not make specific arguments to counter Miller’s FMLA claims arising from her new contract terms and her subsequent firing, Varholak said those claims will go to trial.
The claim that the memorandum itself constituted an adverse employment action was rejected, however. The memorandum didn’t change any of Miller’s employment conditions, the judge found: “Here, the reprimand did not factor at all into Dr. Miller’s continued employment.”
Because of that ruling, the reprimand Delta County Memorial Hospital issued Miller in 2017 should be excluded from trial, plaintiffs’ attorney Suzanne Keith argued in a Jan. 13 motion.
Since the memo was found not to be a factor, the hospital should not be allowed to raise it, or the allegations in it, because the memo is now irrelevant to proceedings, the attorney wrote.
Raising it would be prejudicial, serving only to “inflame” jurors, while the arguments arising from it would “allow a sideshow to take over the circus.”
A response and ruling are pending.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.