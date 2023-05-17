After a Montrose man accused of threatening banks and the FBI in electronic communications was deemed incompetent last year, the U.S. Attorney General’s Office was told to place him into a federal mental health facility for a period of no more than four months, so he could receive treatment and perhaps be restored to competency.
Instead, several months passed without Christian Castrellon being placed into Federal Medical Center Butner and the delay — blamed on a lack of bed space — has cost federal prosecutors the case, at least for now.
In an order Friday, May 12, United States District Judge Gordon Gallagher granted defense motions to dismiss the indictment, under which Castrellon had been charged with interstate transmission of threatening communications. The dismissal was without prejudice, meaning it could potentially be refiled, but Gallagher said the government missed deadlines to transfer Castrellon for mental health treatment and did not inform the court of the failure until ordered to explain.
Castrellon was arrested on March 11, 2022, in Montrose, on allegations that he’d posted on Twitter the desire to set explosives at the FBI building in Denver and make other attacks, including at Wells Fargo banks.
Per the indictment, Tweets linked to Castrellon’s account also discussed mental health struggles, a dislike of psychiatric holds and a complaint that the person posting the comments never got any help.
Soon after Castrellon’s detention, the government and the defense sought a competency evaluation and he was last July ordered to be placed at Butner, a Bureau of Prisons mental health facility, for a period not exceeding four months.
By December, that had not occurred and Castrellon’s defense team contended the government violated the provisions of the Insanity Defense Reform Act. Castrellon’s lawyers also moved to dismiss the indictment because he was constitutionally entitled to a speedy trial and the delay violated the Speedy Trial Act.
The USAO’s status report said Castrellon had not been placed at Butner because of “long waits for bed space at federal medical centers.” The government’s filing said Castrellon was slated to arrive at Butner in April.
At the time, Gallagher, who was acting in the capacity of a federal magistrate, recommended the dismissal motions to be denied, saying the four-month period begins when Castrellon is hospitalized. However, the court also found that delays of several months in placing defendants into such facilities as Butner “strained the bounds of a ‘reasonable’ detention period” under caselaw. Gallagher said that if Castrellon was not in a suitable facility by April 10, he would entertain dismissing the indictment.
Gallagher was appointed as a U.S. District judge on March 31. On April 10, with Castrellon not yet in Butner, his defense team renewed the motion to dismiss his indictment. The court then ordered prosecutors to show why Castrellon as not yet in care.
Castrellon was placed in Butner April 18. Despite the court’s recommendation and show cause order, federal prosecutors contended they had no indication prior to April 10 that there was a basis to expedite Castrellon’s placement due to the order. They argued dismissing the indictment was not warranted.
Gallagher, however, said Castrellon had been held without proper placement for nearly nine months. Although the U.S. Code is not entirely clear as to what constitutes “reasonable time” between an order for placement and a person’s actual hospitalization, courts can still dismiss indictments when the person can show an unreasonable delay amounting to the type of misconduct warranting a dismissal, the judge said in his May 12 order.
Gallagher already found the four-month clock only begins ticking once a defendant is actually placed into the mental health facility; however, for the most recent motion, he considered whether the time Castrellon spent in custody prior to being placed at Butner had been reasonable.
He said it was clear Castrellon was “significantly prejudiced” by being held for months without conviction or any treatment that would help him be restored to legal competency. Constitutional due process rights do not allow for someone to be held indefinitely just because of incompetency, Gallagher said. He found that holding Castrellon six months or more prior to hospitalization had been “unreasonable” and his continued incarceration would be contrary to law.
Gallagher further said he “finds that the interference with the judicial process is significant.” The government failed to meet the court’s “hard deadline” of April 10, and Gallagher then had to order prosecutors to explain why they missed it. The government’s contention of “no indication before April 10” of a basis for expediting placement was disingenuous, Gallagher also found.
“This case has been stagnating for over nine months in violation of the IDRA (Insanity Defense Reform Act) and to the detriment of judicial efficiency. The government shall not delay the judicial process any further,” Gallagher wrote.
“ … Ultimately, the court finds that the government has been sufficiently culpable in causing an excessive delay for defendant in transfer to FMC Butner.”
Citing another case, Gallagher noted the Bureau of Prisons has designated only a handful of facilities as suitable for mental health services and also failed to provide adequate staff, resources and beds. Quoting from still another case, Gallgher wrote: “Thus, if the government chooses ‘to continue to file charges against severely mentally ill individuals for … alleged conduct that may be related to symptoms of their mental health, then the government needs to figure out how to allocate those resources [to competency restoration facilities].’”
Gallagher said federal prosecutors had been put on notice the case could be dismissed if Castrellon were not transferred to Butner by April 10; they not only missed the deadline, but didn’t even inform the court until after Gallagher’s show cause order.
Nothing short of dismissing the indictment is an appropriate sanction in light of “significant wrongs inflicted” on Castrellon; neither can anything short of dismissal change the government’s behavior to ensure timely hospitalization of incompetent defendants, Gallagher ruled.
He dismissed the indictment without prejudice and said the case no longer serves as a basis for Castrellon to be held in custody.
Other motions from the defense and prosecutors were denied as moot.
Court records did not immediately indicate whether the U.S. Attorney’s Office plans to refile the case.