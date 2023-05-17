After a Montrose man accused of threatening banks and the FBI in electronic communications was deemed incompetent last year, the U.S. Attorney General’s Office was told to place him into a federal mental health facility for a period of no more than four months, so he could receive treatment and perhaps be restored to competency.

Instead, several months passed without Christian Castrellon being placed into Federal Medical Center Butner and the delay — blamed on a lack of bed space — has cost federal prosecutors the case, at least for now.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

