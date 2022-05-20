There is no legal justification allowing Jeffrey Salazar to withdraw his felony menacing plea in what began as a sexual assault case, District Judge Keri Yoder found on Wednesday.
Salazar, now free on bond, was arrested last year on allegations he had assaulted a woman in her camp trailer.
In March, he pleaded guilty to felony menacing with an underlying sexual factual basis and the original charge of sexual assault-overcome victim’s will was dropped. The agreement calls for a four-year deferred judgment, with supervised probation and intensive sex offender-specific treatment. Successfully completing the terms of his sentence will spare Salazar a conviction.
But between entering his plea and his original sentencing date last week, Salazar changed his mind and tried to withdraw his plea, in motions and in court citing worry that it would restrict him from seeing his grandchildren.
Additionally, public defender Kori Zapletal said on Wednesday, Salazar asserts he is innocent and doesn’t want to plead guilty because of that. If the plea stands and is formally accepted by the court, a treatment provider might accuse Salazar of being in “denial,” which could lead to a finding that he did not complete treatment as ordered, and thus place his deferral at risk.
Zapletal said Salazar signed off on the plea agreement shortly before his case would have gone to trial and did not fully consider the collateral consequences until he had more time to think it over.
Even though Salazar is not accused of crimes against children, it is entirely possible his treatment providers would limit contact with those younger than 18, she also said, citing what she has seen happen in the course of 16 years as a defense attorney. “It’s not conjecture,” Zapletal said.
Proceeding to trial does not prejudice the district attorney and Salazar does not have to demonstrate ineffective legal representation in order to be allowed to withdraw his plea, she also said. Although there is no absolute right to withdraw a plea, Salazar only has to demonstrate a fair and just reason and has done so, Zapletal argued.
But Deputy District Attorney Joshua Dougherty said Salazar failed to meet his legal burden to demonstrate a fair and just reason. The plea agreement was fully explained to Salazar, who had legal representation at the time he signed it, and Yoder had gone through the terms of it with him as well, Doherty said.
Yoder on Wednesday rejected the suggestion that the pending trial caused Salazar too much stress to make an informed decision: the plea was entered on a slow day in her courtroom, with few others present in the gallery. “It was probably the most relaxed environment that we have,” she said.
Yoder said that in going through the plea with Salazar at the time, he’d said “no” when asked a standard question about needing more time. The offense to which he was pleading was fully explained, as was the provision that he would have to register as a sex offender, at least during part of his probation, and could possibly petition to have the requirement removed.
A person can withdraw a plea only under specific conditions, such as when going forward would be a subversion of justice due to the agreement being misrepresented, or ineffective assistance from counsel.
“I can’t find any of his reasons amount to a fair and just reason to withdraw his plea,” Yoder said.
Yoder also said that given the circumstances of Salazar’s case specifically, she would be unlikely to restrict him from seeing his grandchildren, since the case did not involve a child.
“I do find that would be conjecture. I would not make that a condition of the deferral. This is not a child sexual assault case,” Yoder said.
She set sentencing for July 11 and told Salazar he would need to complete the pre-sentence investigation and evaluation process.
Salazar said he wanted to speak, but was directed to consult with Zapletal and did not make a statement after doing so.
