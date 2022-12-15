Almost two years ago, Karmen Keefauver was fatally shot as she slept in her bed — and, to the shock of the community, an 11-year-old boy was detained on suspicion of her murder.
In the time since, the parties struck a tentative deal: a plea to voluntary manslaughter, with adjudication as a violent juvenile, and confinement of two years, but with credit for the two years already spent in custody of the Department of Youth Services.
The judge said no.
Although prosecutors and the defense envisioned the youth, now 13, securing placement at a residential treatment facility for children in the Denver area — which could provide the trauma-specific treatment they said he needs — District Judge Keri Yoder on Wednesday said the plea deal as presented would remove the court’s discretion from determining pre-sentence confinement credit, and would in effect put him on parole.
“I cannot approve of this plea agreement,” Yoder said, but held out the possibility of considering a new one.
The decision came after Yoder briefly closed the court to view videos submitted just last week, which Deputy District Attorney Ian Fowler said went to the crux of why the plea deal was appropriate.
Colorado courtrooms are open to the public in most instances, however, the rules of juvenile procedures allow judges to exclude the public upon determining that this would be in the best interests of the juvenile or the public. Yoder reopened court after viewing the videos in question.
When the hearing resumed, one of Keefauver’s daughters spoke. “There is no justification for murdering somebody,” she said.
Information about what happened Dec. 19, 2020, is limited because the suspect is a juvenile.
Keefauver, 62, was shot in her Shavano Valley home that day and died later at the hospital.
A few weeks later, the child suspect was charged with second-degree murder and as an aggravated juvenile offender. He was initially deemed incompetent upon the finding that he did not understand the legal process sufficiently to participate in his own defense. He’s been held by the Colorado Division of Youth Services since that time.
What emerged Wednesday was conflict over the boy’s intent and whether a jury would convict him of anything more than manslaughter.
Prior to the shooting, while still in his mother’s care, the youth’s life had been so unstable that food and shelter were a day-to-day situation, defense attorney Daniel Lavrisha said. Lavrisha said the boy’s mother then lost her right to visit the child in the Division of Youth Services when she smoked marijuana.
In his lifetime, the child had experienced “an extremely high quantity of abuse and trauma” his attorney said.
At the time of the shooting, his mental development was like that of any fifth-grader and even now, he is only barely reaching the age associated with the development of a moral code beyond what children pick up from peers, Lavrisha said.
The boy was inclined to pick up and handle things he was curious about, even if he had been told not to, and the gun used was lying unsecured on a table, Lavrisha also said. Lavrisha further alleged troubling issues in Keefauver’s home.
The child had not meant to shoot her, he said.
“The physical evidence suggests the act was accidental, rather than intentional,” Lavrisha said, adding that an autopsy showed the shot hadn’t been at close range.
He argued case facts would only support a manslaughter conviction and a sentence of two years. Accepting the plea deal would position the child to receive treatment that could get to the heart of his issues, Lavrisha also said.
By contrast, the help the boy received while detained hasn’t addressed that, Lavrisha also said. The youth’s was “never a case” in which he would have been incarcerated until age 18.
“It’s better to treat him now … than when he’s on the back end of adolescence,” Lavrisha said.
Fowler, who spoke before Lavrisha, acknowledged the videos could support some nature of a defense for the the shooting, although what they show is troubling. “Those videos cut both ways” when it comes to intent, he said.
Fowler also said he believes a trial would bring a manslaughter conviction and nothing more than a two-year sentence.
“The means of justice are going to be served,” Fowler said, referring to the plea deal. He, too, said the juvenile justice system was not the best method of addressing the child’s specific issues. “This is going to be the best option for us.”
An official involved with the child because of the case said the proposed disposition was proper, even though “there is no justification for what happened.”
Yoder called the shooting “extremely difficult to understand. It’s very difficult to fathom how this could have happened, but it did happen.”
Although the young defendant’s age is a significant mitigating factor, a youth’s age is “baked into” considerations in the juvenile law, she also said.
It falls to her to ensure both the child’s best interest and the public’s safety, Yoder said — yet the agreement as proposed would basically place him on parole.
“The question is whether that benefits the community as a whole,” Yoder said.
She found that the agreement would take away the court’s discretion when it came to awarding pre-sentence confinement (time served) credit. Juveniles are not automatically entitled to pre-sentence confinement, the judge added.
Yoder further said the boy has not been progressing well in Youth Services, but has been disrespectful to staff and has trouble with boundaries. She agreed he has issues in dire need of attention, but said the boy also hasn’t been taking responsibility.
Yoder rejected the plea agreement, entered a not-guilty plea on the child’s behalf and set the case for trial to start next May 22.
She is open, however, to considering a new potential disposition with more teeth to it.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.