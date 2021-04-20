Every time an explicit photo or video of a child is viewed, it victimizes the child yet again, Jeffrey Allyn was told Monday, when he was sentenced to probation for sexual exploitation of a child, as stipulated to in a plea agreement.
Allyn seemed not to understand this, prosecutors said, reading out the statute, but he later told District Judge Keri Yoder that he has begun making the connection between viewing and victimization.
Allyn was arrested last year after Google alerted authorities that an account associated with him contained illegal images. Detectives at the time reported finding more than 100 images depicting children in sexual situations, including sexual situations with adults.
Prosecutors on Monday sought a sentence of three years of intensive supervised probation, as well as a substance abuse assessment because Allyn’s substance abuse appeared to coincide with his viewing of explicit materials.
Public defender Daniel Lavrisha argued two years was sufficient for Allyn, who scored at low risk across the board. He said his client takes responsibility and nothing suggests that more than two years would be needed to address his issues.
Yoder told Allyn that, without an audience, there is far less incentive for people to sexually exploit children. His conduct, she said, perpetuates their victimization.
“That’s why it’s a serious crime,” she said, imposing three years of probation — a length she said was necessary given the number of images found on Allyn’s phone, as well as the severity of the offense.
Yoder also ordered Allyn to complete sex-offender intensive supervision and 60 hours of useful public service.
He must register as a sex offender and cannot have internet subscriptions or access without authorization from his treatment team; cannot possess sexually explicit material; cannot patronize places where sexually explicit material is sold; is precluded from contact with anyone under 18, unless authorized by his treatment team; and cannot use alcohol or drugs.
Yoder left a substance abuse evaluation to the discretion of the probation department.
She also imposed about $4,800 in costs and fines.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
