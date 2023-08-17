A Montrose woman will spend two years on probation and pay back $75,000 within that time for stealing money from her former employer.
Greta Steil, who previously pleaded guilty to theft as a class-4 felony, abused his trust, businessman Lew Nonay said Wednesday, when Steil was sentenced for the 2021 crime.
“She was a person of trust in my business. … She stole from me,” Nonay said. Steil took his money to pay credit card bills, for trips and for her house, he said. “It was all reckless. It was all hidden from me.”
According to her arrest affidavit, Steil formerly was in charge of accounts at Nonay’s business, Yanon’s Classic Hardwood Floors and Construction. After an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to purchase the business, Steil departed the company abruptly, leaving a letter of resignation for Nonay, which he discovered Feb. 22, 2021, along with the resignations of two others. Nonay also found himself locked out of his computer and when he regained access, saw his QuickBooks files had been deleted.
According to the affidavit, an investigation showed money coming from Nonay’s bank accounts and into Steil’s, although on Wednesday, her defense attorney disputed the strength of the evidence and said Steil routinely took care of personal business for Nonay, too, with authorized access to his account.
Steil and another person were arrested in the fall of 2021 and released on bond. The case against the second person was soon dismissed for lack of evidence.
The loss went far beyond money, Nonay told District Judge Mary Deganhart on Wednesday. “I had to start from square one. This is all I had. She tried to take it from me,” he said.
Nonay alleged Steil had gone so far as to have calls to his cell phone number forwarded to her.
“I almost lost everything. I believe in entrepreneurship, but she stole mine,” he said, going on to read a statement from the Colorado Attorney General about how thefts from business harm entire communities.
“With people like Greta running around, it’s not good for the community,” Nonay said.
Deputy District Attorney John Mitchel said the plea agreement reflected the cash losses that could be proven. Under the agreement, Steil was to immediately pay $15,000 in restitution and the remaining balance over the course of two years. If she does not, her probation could be revoked.
Steil is limited in what she can say, her defense attorney Andrew Nolan said, because there is pending civil litigation based on the same facts.
“I do know Ms. Steil feels very bad about this situation,” Nolan said.
He did not agree that Mitchel had a rock-solid case, saying evidence that could have been introduced at trial would support Steil’s defense and create reasonable doubt.
Steil had attempted to buy Yanon’s a year before the theft and talks went as far as a draft purchase agreement before ending, Nolan said. Steil then founded her own business.
“The way she went about it is probably not ideal,” Nolan said, referring to Steil taking the other employees with her and not providing good notice to Nonay.
Nolan also said Steil had taken care of a lot of Nonay’s personal business while at work, which involved spending money, and it is not the case that all transactions police linked to her were “unauthorized.” He cited a $12,500 withdrawal for which it is “beyond dispute” was made to pay closing costs on Nonay’s home.
On the whole, although the civil case precluded his client from saying much at sentencing, she is eager to repay Nonany, said Nolan.
“I do have regret and remorse toward Mr. Nonay,” Steil said.
Deganhart said she’d been skeptical of the plea agreement at first, because it had not called for jail. Steil has a misdemeanor conviction and prior instances of “taking things,” the judge said.
“She was treated like family. She apparently took advantage of it,” Deganhart said, calling the betrayal an aggravating factor in the case. Deganhart “reluctantly” accepted the plea agreement, saying it serves no purpose to reject the resolution.
None of the circumstances provided absolved Steil or justified her conduct, Deganhart also said: Steil appeared to feel entitled to abuse Nonay’s trust.
“These types of cases are very troubling because of that opportunity you’ve placed yourself in,” Deganhart said.
Steil’s probation includes account monitoring conditions specific to financial crimes, as well as 90 days of jail, suspended, as well as the agreed-upon restitution.
Deganhart also suggested moral reconation therapy to address “your criminal thinking.”