Judge: Vehicular homicide case against man accused of hitting bicyclist can proceed

Prosecutors established sufficient probable cause for the vehicular homicide case against Tyler Hilton to proceed, Montrose County Judge Ben Morris ruled Friday.
Hilton is accused of killing bicyclist Christopher Blunt, 22, on March 16 and of initially leaving the scene. He is charged with vehicular homicide, reckless vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.
Defense attorney Dan Lavrisha elicited testimony that Blunt had been riding down Townsend Avenue in the wrong direction and argued his client had in fact returned to the scene. He further contended no evidence had been presented to demonstrate Hilton was in a culpable mental state as required by how “reckless vehicular homicide” is defined in law.
But Hilton was intoxicated, speeding and passed other vehicles improperly before striking and killing Blunt, Deputy District Attorney James Wilson countered. Hilton returned to the scene after first going home. He came back with his mother when she told him to — he did not linger nearby and promptly return, Wilson said.
Prior to his argument, Wilson called Montrose Police Sgt. Courtney Jones to the stand.
Jones testified to arriving at the scene early March 16, where she saw a badly damaged mountain bike, debris from a vehicle and a pool of blood in the road. Blunt was already being taken from the scene by ambulance when she arrived, but Sgt. Jonathan Roberts told her Blunt had been severely injured.
“He expressed concern they were grave injuries,” Jones said, adding that she surmised from the scene the injuries could prove fatal.
Jones was informed later on March 16 that Blunt had in fact succumbed to his injuries.
According to her testimony, a witness who had been southbound on North Townsend Avenue near North Ninth Street said Hilton passed him on the right side, then used the right turn lane to pass another vehicle, before going onto the shoulder to pass two more vehicles, each of which was in one of the two lanes of travel for that side of the road.
Blunt was riding his bike on the shoulder and was struck. The collision threw him from the bike, and the vehicle that struck him drove away, the witness told Jones.
The sergeant said the suspect vehicle’s driver returned to the scene while she was there, and it was Hilton. He had gone home and told his mother that he hit a deer, but the woman soon learned otherwise, called dispatch, and brought her son back to the scene.
Hilton interrupted his mother as she spoke with Jones.
“He did say he had hit a bicycle. He had freaked out and because he was only 18, he didn’t know what to do,” Jones testified.
Hilton also told her he was intoxicated — “about six beers in” — when he collided with Blunt.
Hilton was taken to the hospital to have a blood draw done for alcohol testing. The results showed a blood alcohol content level of 0.123 and a THC reading of 21 nanograms per milliliter.
Jones said Hilton then told her he had been returning home from a party and that he complained two cars in front of him on Townsend had “blocked” him, so he passed on the right — then, the bike was there.
“He expressed frustration that the bicyclist actually hit him,” Jones said.
“He appeared near some kind of emotional breakdown, correct?” Lavrisha later asked.
“He appeared agitated,” Jones said, but also said she had been able to understand Hilton and that she would not have characterized him as hysterical.
Lavrisha’s attempt to ask the officer whether Hilton made suicidal statements was rejected as irrelevant after Wilson objected. Lavrisha said it was relevant to his client’s state of mind, but Wilson said Hilton’s state of mind after the crash did not prove what it was at the time of the crash, which is what is relevant to “recklessness.”
Lavrisha was allowed to ask several questions over Wilson’s objections concerning the condition of the wrecked bike. He also asked Jones how clearly the shoulder is marked and about the statements of a second witness, who also said Blunt had been traveling north, against the south-coming traffic.
That witness also said she had seen Blunt and moved left to give him room, according to testimony.
Jones was the prosecution’s only witness Friday and the defense did not call any witnesses. A preliminary hearing functions as a screening device to determine whether the probable cause burden in a case has been met, and the proof burden is lower than it is at a trial, with evidence being viewed in the light most favorable to the prosecution.
Wilson said the burden was met, through direct evidence about what occurred and Hilton’s own admissions.
“Mr. Hilton was driving on the shoulder, trying to pass two vehicles,” when he struck Blunt, Wilson said.
Lavrisha argued that the law provides people with several options after an accident, one of which is to immediately return to the scene. There was no testimony as to how long Hilton was at his home before he came back, and come back, he did, Lavrisha said.
The attorney also said damage to the bike showed Blunt was on the wrong side of the road and that damage to Hilton’s vehicle suggests the point of impact was not clearly outside the lane of travel, but that Blunt was in, or close to, the lane of travel.
To be reckless means to consciously disregard an unjust risk; Hilton therefore had to be aware of a substantial risk of death to another when he passed the other vehicles, but there was no testimony that Blunt would have been visible to him, Lavrisha said.
Morris found probable cause was established: Hilton’s vehicle was not at the scene when police arrived, nor was it nearby, but was all the way back at his home. Hilton’s mother brought him back “much to her credit,” the judge said. Although Hilton did return, it was not immediate and thus, did not meet his legal obligation.
Morris also said testimony that Hilton was passing vehicles on the shoulder and on the right showed evidence of recklessness. There was no indication of a sudden emergency, such as an obstacle in the road, which could have explained the way Hilton was said to have been driving.
The defendant was also speeding and “frustrated” about being boxed in, the judge said, referring to testimony.
Morris ordered the case to proceed to District Court. Hilton was set for arraignment there Monday.
