In the end, “grave concerns” kept District Judge Keri Yoder from accepting an agreement that would have put Anthony Evans in prison for 18 months.
Evans had settled a first-degree assault and kidnapping case from last year with a plea to felony menacing. He was to have been sentenced Wednesday on that plea and pleas in other cases, as well as to have entered pleas in three more.
Yoder questioned the parties’ stipulation to a community corrections sentence. Even after hearing a proposal to send Evans to prison for 18 months, concurrent, in the cases in which he’d entered a plea — and learning that the victim of the felony menacing didn’t consider herself as one — Yoder said aggravating factors applied.
At the time of his 2021 menacing offense, Evans had been on felony probation, she said. (It was later clarified that Evans was placed on probation the day after his offense. After hearing that, Yoder noted he was still on felony bond at the time of the crime.) Further, Evans has 292 days of pre-sentence confinement credit, making an 18-month term close to time served, the judge said.
Evans was arrested in September of 2021, after menacing a woman that May. He was originally accused of assaulting the woman, carrying her off by her throat, and driving away from a downtown business with her.
Police at the time alleged Evans subsequently pushed the woman out of his vehicle and then chased her in it, threatening he was going to “get” her. She fled to a nearby residence for help, where the homeowner pulled her inside through a window, shut off the lights and called 911.
Surveillance footage from a downtown business reportedly showed Evans punching the woman so that she staggered backwards, and following her as she walked off, holding her face.
According to the original arrest affidavit, a gas station employee reported hearing yelling and seeing a man, later identified as Evans, starting his truck and leaving with the woman. Surveillance footage there, as described in Evans’ arrest affidavit, reportedly showed him directing the woman to his truck and, from behind, lifting her off the ground by her neck and shoving her into the doorframe.
Evans was originally charged with first-degree assault showing extreme indifference; assault-strangulation; second-degree kidnapping; third-degree assault; driving under restraint and felony menacing.
Wednesday, Deputy District Attorney Ian Fowler said the 18-month agreement was reached because the reported victim denies being a victim and isn’t cooperating with the prosecution. However, because of the surveillance footage evidence, the charge of felony menacing can be supported, he said.
Even the footage has its weaknesses, public defender Randall Still said: It shows Evans arguing with the woman, but does not clearly show him striking her in the face.
Further, the original charges require prosecutors to prove that Evans intended to cause the woman severe bodily injury or put her at risk of death. The video cannot illustrate that, Still said, and his client therefore pleaded to the lesser charge.
“Mr. Evans is not beyond all hope,” Still said.
Evans had an unstable childhood that contributed to drug addiction. That addiction in turn contributed to his criminal conduct and at the time of the May 2021 incident, Evans was a heavy methamphetamine user, his attorney said.
But after it, Evans voluntarily sought intensive residential treatment, which was comprehensive and extended beyond just treating his addiction.
Still took issue with a pre-sentence investigation report that characterized Evans’ voluntary treatment as “too little, too late.” That assessment didn’t take into account everything Evans had to do in his treatment program.
Further, a lengthy prison term alone won’t keep him away from drugs; these can be found even in prison, where few have much incentive to stay away from them, Still indicated.
He also reiterated the identified victim’s lack of cooperation and disavowal of being a victim.
“The problem here is the repeated harm of others,” Yoder said, adding that other facts in the case corroborate the charges.
“I’m not going to accept an 18-month stipulation. I just can’t in good conscience sentence him to 18 months on all cases,” she said.
In addition the felony menacing plea, Evans had pleaded guilty in other cases to drug possession, third-degree assault and trespassing, court records show. Evans was also set to enter pleas in cases in which he was charged with violating a protection order, third-degree assault, drug possession and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Yoder reset the sentencing and plea hearing for Oct. 17 to give the parties time for further discussions. Evans could be allowed to withdraw his plea and proceed to trial if negotiations don’t bear fruit.
The defense and prosecution are to file a new stipulation in advance of the next hearing, if one is reached.
“I will not accept 18 months,” Yoder reiterated.
