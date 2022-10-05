In the end, “grave concerns” kept District Judge Keri Yoder from accepting an agreement that would have put Anthony Evans in prison for 18 months.

Evans had settled a first-degree assault and kidnapping case from last year with a plea to felony menacing. He was to have been sentenced Wednesday on that plea and pleas in other cases, as well as to have entered pleas in three more.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

